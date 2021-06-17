UK grocery store chain drops racist slur from lime leaves branding

The product, formerly known as “Kaffir Lime Leaves,” will have new packaging under the name “Makrut Lime Leaves.”

Waitrose said the change was made “in response to customer comments we’ve received.”

The word that was removed is an ethnic slur that has been used to denigrate Black people in South Africa.

Use of the highly offensive term is now prohibited under a section of South African law that can be used when an action is committed that injures the dignity of another person, especially with the use of racially offensive language.

Waitrose grocery trading manager Helena Dennis said in a statement: “This name change is a crucial step in recognising how important it is for us to listen to customers and educate ourselves when it comes to the language we use.” “While some of our customers may be unaware of the connotations of this particular word, it’s important to us that we avoid offending anyone who shops with us. It is changes like this that ensure we are moving forward,” added…

