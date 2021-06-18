Dental 3D Printers, and CAD/CAM Technologies Fuel Digital Dentistry Market in Asia-Pacific to Reach $1.1 Billion

Dental 3D Printing: One of the technologies driving the growth within the Asia-Pacific digital dentistry markets

Digital dentistry markets in the Asia-Pacific region have been resilient throughout 2020 and are indicating growth into 2021 with a full recovery by 2022.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the Asia-Pacific digital dentistry markets, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the individual markets are down from previous levels, iData forecasts show the emergence of 3D printers, intraoral scanners, and CAD/CAM technologies, which will lead to an increase in digital dentistry procedures moving forward.

Multiple digital dentistry markets were researched and are analyzed in extensive detail. The individual markets discussed are as follows:

- Australia

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- India

In 2020, all the above markets drastically declined by varying degrees due to the closure of non-essential businesses including elective dental procedures and laboratories. China experienced the largest market decrease of 14.7% followed by South Korea. Despite this, all the individual country markets indicate growth moving into 2021 with a full recovery by 2022 and are expected to reach a combined value of $1.1 billion by 2027.

iData further analyzes specific segments including the CAD/CAM device market, the CAD/CAM materials market, and the dental 3D printing market. In Australia, South Korea, and Japan, 3D printers are the most rapidly growing segment. Ongoing innovation in the material space has made applications such as dentures increasingly viable. Dental 3D printers are available at a relatively low cost and provide the opportunity for significant return on investment (ROI) for dental laboratories and clinics alike. For India and China, intraoral scanners are the fastest-growing segment. As low-cost procedures in China and South Korea increase in abundance, and as CAD/CAM technology becomes more common in laboratories, intraoral scanner sales are set to experience rapid growth. Within all of the regional markets, CAD/CAM technologies are increasing in popularity as they provide the potential for cost, labor, and time savings in the production of dental prosthetics and implants.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary databases, and hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

