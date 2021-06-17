House Democrats Pass Legislation to Promote Economic Growth and Equity in Access to Opportunities

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

Yesterday, the House voted to adopt the Senate-passed Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 and celebrating their freedom is long overdue. Juneteenth is an opportunity to remember all those who endured enslavement and the trauma still felt by their families and communities to this day, as well as a chance to pay tribute to all brave individuals who worked for abolition and emancipation.

Also yesterday, the House passed the Corporate Governance Improvement and Investor Protection Act. This legislation will require publicly-held companies to disclose key environmental, social, and governance metrics to their shareholders and ensure corporations can be held accountable for their decision-making relating to equity, justice, and public health.

Today, the House passed legislation to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq. The AUMF was adopted nineteen years ago for action against the Saddam Hussein regime; this outdated authorization is no longer needed for current military operations. Repeal is long overdue, and this action will ensure that future presidents can't misuse it for military actions not approved by Congress. This is important to Congress' constitutional role in matters of war and peace. I urge the Senate to advance this important bill. As we look to next week, the House will address several regulatory actions from the prior administration through resolutions of disapproval. With these resolutions, Congress will promote government transparency, address the climate crisis, and protect consumers. Also next week, the House will consider the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act, which will make it easier for those who have experienced age discrimination in the workplace to file a complaint and seek redress. I look forward to working alongside House Democrats as we continue to advance legislation that furthers our goals of economic opportunity, equal justice, and protecting Americans at home and abroad while renewing Americans' faith in government.

