Awareness is your best defense against insurance scammers and hackers who want to steal your information.

Most cybercrimes involve identity theft. Criminals steal personal information to hack accounts and access funds. Identity theft can lead to insurance fraud. Here are come common scams.

Phishing — Scammers impersonate legitimate entities using malicious emails and texts to trick you into giving them your sensitive information. If you suspect a phishing attack, contact the proper entity directly to verify the request is real.

Formjacking — Cyber scammers hack a legitimate website to steal user information. Each time a customer fills out a form, a duplicate of the entered information is sent to the scammer. Contact the company if you supect formjacking.

False Quizzes — Swindlers use surveys and quizzes to pry loose personal data. Launching a quiz app may give permission to pull information from your social media profile or phone, giving hackers an opening to steal your identity.

Public Wi-Fi — Using public Wi-Fi at coffee shops, libraries, or other locations puts you at risk for having information stolen. Avoid storing sensitive information on your phone and never share personal information over public Wi-Fi.

If you become the victim of a scam or suspect fraud, report it. You can report insurance scams and fraud to the Utah Insurance Department at https://insurance.utah.gov/consumer/fraud/report-fraud.

You can also report scams to other government agencies at:

Insurance Scammers & Cybercrime: On the Rise