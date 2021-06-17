Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Danny Fenster seems in Myanmar court docket after lacking in detention,

The 37-year-old was detained by Myanmar’s military at Yangon International Airport on May 24, shortly before he could board a flight to Kuala Lumpur. The journalist had been on the way to see his family in Detroit.

He had not been heard from in the 25 days since his detention.

Fenster, who on Thursday appeared at a special court in Yangon’s Insein prison, has been charged under section 505a of Myanmar’s penal code, which carries a potential three-year prison term, according to Frontier Myanmar.

The section makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that “cause fear,” spread “false news” or incite government employees. Dozens of journalists in the country have been charged under the section since the military seized power in March.

Myanmar’s former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was removed from power during the coup, which was followed by a widespread and brutal military crackdown on dissent.

“Following a brief hearing, Danny was remanded to Insein Prison for two weeks and is…

