Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,968 in the last 365 days.

10 of the world’s finest resorts for when it is time to splurge

(CNN) — After more than a year of lockdowns and quarantine and social distancing, we’re all more than ready for a big, celebratory, I-just-endured-a-pandemic vacation.

Unfortunately, with many international borders still closed and some countries facing their second — or third, or fourth — Covid-19 waves, much of the world isn’t ready for leisure travel to ramp up just yet (though there are certainly signs of progress).

Still, we can plan, can’t we?

From tropical island escapes from the Maldives to Hawaii, to glamorous urban getaways in Sydney and Hollywood and Singapore, we’re dreaming of — and saving for — these post-pandemic splurges.

Starting rates are in US dollars, per night.

The Brando, on an island 30 miles north of Tahiti, is a favorite of celebrities.

Courtesy The Brando

The Brando, French Polynesia

If you’re after an over-the-top, once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list splurge, you can’t beat The Brando, Marlon Brando’s ultra-luxurious private island resort on Tetiaroa, 30 miles…

You just read:

10 of the world’s finest resorts for when it is time to splurge

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.