10 of the world’s finest resorts for when it is time to splurge

After more than a year of lockdowns and quarantine and social distancing, we're all more than ready for a big, celebratory, I-just-endured-a-pandemic vacation.

Unfortunately, with many international borders still closed and some countries facing their second — or third, or fourth — Covid-19 waves, much of the world isn’t ready for leisure travel to ramp up just yet (though there are certainly signs of progress).

Still, we can plan, can’t we?

From tropical island escapes from the Maldives to Hawaii, to glamorous urban getaways in Sydney and Hollywood and Singapore, we’re dreaming of — and saving for — these post-pandemic splurges.

Starting rates are in US dollars, per night.

The Brando, on an island 30 miles north of Tahiti, is a favorite of celebrities. Courtesy The Brando

The Brando, French Polynesia

If you’re after an over-the-top, once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list splurge, you can’t beat The Brando, Marlon Brando’s ultra-luxurious private island resort on Tetiaroa, 30 miles…