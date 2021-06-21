Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Lady Lake, Florida
We decided to go with We Insure to enhance and expand the services we offer to our real estate customers.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure MLS Group in Lady Lake, Florida.
— Bob Deichman
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. Husband and wife team Bob and Nancy Deichman are real estate brokers specializing in residential and commercial properties. They’ve been owners of RE/MAX Premier Realty since 1996. Collectively, the pair has more than 60 years of industry experience and currently operates seven real estate offices and numerous real estate investments.
Bob Deichman says, “We decided to go with We Insure to enhance and expand the services we offer to our real estate customers.” Nancy Deichman adds, “Growing our bottom line while adding value for our clients seemed like an obvious win-win.”
Our mission is to provide the highest level of customer satisfaction in all areas of our business. We’re excited to share this new experience with our son and daughter, who run our companies with us. The Deichmans live in Ocala, Florida. When they’re not working, they enjoy the beach, golf, kayaking and fishing.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “For years, forward-thinking real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they finally have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind it, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers and provides agents with access to more than 100 total markets, offering customers the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 160 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure MLS Group
13940 US Hwy. 441, Bldg. 800
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Megan Khashman, Agent in Charge
We Insure MLS Group
+1 352-758-8990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook