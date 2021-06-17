Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATEMENT: Pettersen Reacts to ACA Ruling

DENVER, CO — Following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after numerous attempts by Republicans to dismantle it, Senator Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood) released the subsequent statement:

"Despite consistent attacks for over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has survived yet another attempt by special interests, Republican states, and former President Donald Trump to rob millions of Americans of health insurance. While there is still more work to do to lower costs and expand coverage, the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain this senseless lawsuit means Coloradans get to keep their insurance and Colorado can keep improving on the law. I’m particularly disappointed in Justice Gorsuch who is operating on the furthest ideological fringe and against the vast majority of Coloradans with whom he shares a home state."

During this year's legislative session, the Senate and House successfully passed a bill sponsored by Senator Pettersen that would enshrine provisions already established by federal law under the Affordable Care Act, solidifying their place in Colorado law and ensuring that Coloradans will be protected – regardless of potential national rollbacks of insurance coverage.

SB21-016 is currently pending final approval from the Governor. Track the progress of the legislation here.

