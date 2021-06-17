Wear BLUE for Men’s Health
#ShowUsYourBlue on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 18WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue has never looked better on you! Men’s Health Network (MHN) is calling on everyone to Wear BLUE on Wear BLUE Day, Friday, June 18, to raise male health awareness. Studies show that men live sicker and die five years younger than women. Post photos of you, your staff, or your favorite pet wearing Blue with the #ShowUsYourBlue and #WearBlueForMen hashtags.
Wear BLUE is a year-round program established by MHN to encourage men to make healthier lifestyle choices and schedule regular healthcare visits to achieve longer, healthier lives.
Wear BLUE Day is always the Friday before Father’s Day, which is June 18 this year, and is an opportunity for men – and those that love them – to make real improvements in overall health and fitness. Whether it is your husband, brother, father, son, or friend, wearing BLUE is a simple gesture to show you care, and it is a great way to spotlight men’s health issues.
“The Friday before Father’s Day is always one of our favorite days of the year, as we’re able to further heighten awareness for the health and wellness of men and boys throughout the digital media landscape,” said Ana Fadich-Tomsic, VP of Men’s Health Network (MHN). “Regardless if it’s for your husband, father, brother, uncle, grandparent, cousin, friend, or significant other, MHN encourages everyone to participate with us in wearing Blue for men’s health this Friday.”
MHN brings men’s health awareness to broader audiences to help make real changes in health disparities as well as help men understand the benefits of good health, prevention, and regular screenings. Wear BLUE Day helps spread the word by providing greater awareness through this simple gesture of donning any shade of blue. Like Healthy Women, Healthy Men and Boys mean healthy families and communities, and that’s good for everyone.
For social media messaging and images, download the toolkit or visit the website to find messaging in both English and Spanish. To learn more about Wear BLUE Day or for more information please visit WearBlueForMen.com
Men’s Health Month, Men’s Health Week, and Wear BLUE Day are sponsored by Men's Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
Men’s Health Network, an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
Brandon Ross
Men's Health Network
+1 202-543-6461
communications@menshealthnetwork.org