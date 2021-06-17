American Rescue Plan Stories in All 50 States

Across the country, the American Rescue Plan is providing much-needed resources American families, small businesses, and state and local governments. Passed by Congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Biden, the American Rescue Plan took bold action to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing critical, immediate assistance to families and businesses while we build back better with an economy that works for all Americans. The ARP enjoys bipartisan support from a majority of Americans thanks to its direct assistance to families, investment in expanded vaccine distribution, and support for small businesses, among many other provisions. Take a look at a few examples of how the American Rescue Plan is helping the American people across all 50 states:

ALABAMA Justinn Overton, Coosa Riverkeeper Executive Director , on the impact American Rescue Plan funds could have on improving water and sewage infrastructure in the state : “The way this money could be used, ultimately, could make upgrades for communities that may not want to raise taxes or have a tax base to support their needs.” [Alabama Media Group, 3/28/21]

ALASKA Eleanor Huffines, Alaska Community Foundation Vice President of Programs and Grants : “We started to receive a number of calls from people who just missed the opportunity and were still looking for support. That’s why the state, the Municipality of Anchorage, Rasmuson, and the ACF got together said, ‘Let’s open up another grant cycle [to support summer camp programs with funding from the American Rescue Plan].” [KTOO, 6/7/21]

ARIZONA Rita Cheng, Northern Arizona University President , which received funds from the American Rescue Plan : “[The funds are] critical support [for] students and university operations…health and safety have been of foremost importance, and we are pleased to utilize these funds to support those efforts as well as technology and infrastructure investments critical to offering our students many options for continuing their educational pursuits.” [AZ Daily Sun, 5/22/21]

ARKANSAS Amy Webb, Arkansas Human Services Department Spokesman, on federal child care funding from the American Rescue Plan : “We will use a significant portion of the funds to continue serving essential workers by providing child care assistance. We also will be working with existing centers across the state to help them improve the overall quality of their programs, will support education of child care staff to improve quality of care through our TEACH scholarship program, and will assess and work to address the gaps in child care services statewide.” [Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 6/12/21]

CALIFORNIA Sam Liccardo, San Jose Mayor, on local government funding through the American Rescue Plan : “These relief dollars will provide the necessary funds to increase our emergency rental assistance, expand transportation infrastructure, digitally connect families and create much needed living-wage employment opportunities.” [San Jose Spotlight, 5/23/21]

COLORADO Robert Wethwein, Colorado Office of Behavioral Health Director, on funding for behavioral health programs from the American Rescue Plan : “As we contend with exacerbated behavioral health needs in Colorado, this funding will help us meet the demands driven by COVID and even expand services across the state.” [State of Reform, 6/15/21]

CONNECTICUT Luke Bronin, Hartford Mayor, on expansion of the Connecticut Youth Employment Program through American Rescue Plan Funds : “One of the most important things we can do in this state is prepare the next generation for work, for meaningful contributions to our community and to our economy, and for building the lives that they want to lead.” [CT Mirror, 6/4/21]

DELAWARE Matt Meyer, County Executive, New Castle on addressing learning loss using funds from the American Rescue Plan : “Very few students have been having anything resembling a constructive educational experience, and so we want to put resources there right away to address that” [Delaware Public, 6/3/21]

FLORIDA Heather James, Marketing Director, Heart of Florida Health Center : “We’re going to be focusing on making the COVID testing and vaccinations available across the county for those who are still in need of it and/or want it, and that includes us getting a possible mobile unit and staffing that mobile unit [with American Rescue Plan funding]. It's going to give us the opportunity to even expand our services more than what we’re doing.” [Ocala Star Banner, 5/25/21]

GEORGIA Ramond Stuart, Fort Valley State University Provost, on federal funding obtained through the American Rescue Plan : “We want to thank our legislative partners in Washington D.C and throughout the state of Georgia for the support…with funding like this not only for Fort Valley State University but the other Historically Black Colleges and Universities, this plays a significant role in helping us keep education affordable.” [Atlanta Voice, 5/18/21]

HAWAII Derek Kawakami, Kaua’i Mayor, on HUD emergency housing vouchers funded by the American Rescue Plan : “We are pleased that this funding will be coming to Kaua‘i and will benefit struggling families who have been greatly affected by the pandemic.” [The Garden Island, 6/11/21 ]

IDAHO Kathy Griesmyer, Boise Government Affairs Director : “We are able to make investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure which is a new allowance in this new relief package. What’s unique about this American Rescue Plan is also the ability to use some of this money to offset reductions in revenue at the city level. That was something that local governments had been really active in lobbying for with this new round of relief funding and so this is something we are really excited to take a part of.” [KTVB 7, 5/26/21]

ILLINOIS Christine Sobek, Waubonsee Community College President, on funding received through the American Rescue Plan : “We are focused on using the student allocated dollars to retain and graduate our current students…We are also going to be using the student allocated funds to reenergize those students who have taken a break during the pandemic due to many financial barriers.” [Shaw Local, 5/29/21]

INDIANA Jeff Gahan, New Albany Mayor, on funding three area community organizations with grants from the American Rescue Plan : “I am proud that we were able to work together to quickly provide financial assistance to those who need it the most. We are committed to using these Rescue Funds to help residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and others to rebuild from this ferocious attack on our nation’s health.” [WDRB, 5/25/21]

IOWA Kelly McMahon, Hoover Community School Teacher, on public education funding through the American Rescue Plan : “This historic influx of money in our school communities can be a game-changer for so many students, families, and educators.” [KCRG, 5/11/21]

KANSAS Shirley Nelson, Waldron Mayor, on small community government funding through the American Rescue Plan : “I’ll be glad to have it. We’re very, very small, so any extra income is very, very welcome. We have streets to take care of and stuff. It would be a really big help.” [Kansas Reflector, 6/9/21]

KENTUCKY Ray Perry , Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Executive Director and Public Protection Cabinet Deputy Secretary : “This funding will deliver transformational projects in communities across the commonwealth with long-term benefits. We look forward to the flurry of project activity in the coming years to build a better Kentucky.” [The Center Square, 6/2/21]

LOUISIANA Mike Danahay, Sulphur Mayor, on using funding from the American Rescue Plan will transform water infrastructure in the city : “The funding is absolutely a necessary thing. We’ve been impacted greatly by COVID. The water’s going to be funded in the current fiscal year. The next fiscal year, the water plant improvements. Certainly, we want to focus on wastewater as well.” [KPLC TV, 5/3/21]

MAINE Seth Berry, State Representative, on how fully funding the Maine Connectivity Authority through American Rescue Plan funds can improve Maine’s broadband infrastructure : “Fully funded and ably led, the Maine Connectivity Authority may one day be seen as a giant leap for Maine-kind, connecting us to jobs, to learning, to health care and to one another.” [The Portland Press Herald, 4/26/21]

MARYLAND Janet Abraham, Housing Authority of Baltimore City President and CEO, on 278 emergency housing vouchers for Baltimore City funded through the American Rescue Plan : “These vouchers are very much needed and welcomed in our city…we are grateful to HUD for recognizing the dire conditions under which too many of Baltimore’s residents live. We have already taken steps to prepare to put this plan into motion and helping meet the need.” [CBS Baltimore, 5/24/21]

MASSACHUSETTS Marylou Sudders, State Secretary of Health and Human Services, on increased SNAP benefits funded through the American Rescue Plan : “Helping thousands of families across the Commonwealth shop for healthy food in a safe way is important as we continue to navigate our way through the public health crisis and move toward a post-pandemic economy.” [AP, 6/2/21]

MICHIGAN Josh Hundt, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Business Development Office and Executive Vice President, on State Small Business Credit Initiative funding : “Michigan has a well-established track record in leveraging innovative programs and funds like SSBCI. The $175 million SSBCI funding Michigan has been allocated will help drive further economic growth across the state. We appreciate and applaud Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow for their leadership and ongoing support for this program.” [NBC 25 News, 4/14/21]

MINNESOTA Chris LaTondresse, Hennepin County Commissioner, on using American Rescue Plan funding to promote vaccine initiatives and reduce vaccination disparities : “Our commitment to disparity reduction will require a laser focus on enhancing community-led vaccination sites, and rebuilding trust in communities that have historically experienced medical exploitation, un-consented experimentation, and marginalization. We clearly have some work to do. This action will give public health just one more tool, to build that trust and reduce disparities.” [Bring Me the News, 6/16/21]

MISSISSIPPI Carol Burnett, Mississippi Low-Income Childcare Initiative Executive Director, on the impact of the Child Tax Credit funded through the American Rescue Plan : "Those are the families that we see most often. Single moms that are working but they're working jobs that are at or near minimum wage have a really difficult time affording the basic needs for their families because of the low wages they earn. So with this, especially in the time of COVID when jobs have been in jeopardy and parental employment has been at risk, it's really helpful." [Mississippi Public Broadcasting, 5/19/21]

MISSOURI Tishaura Jones, St. Louis Mayor, on how American Rescue Plan funding can help address critical needs in the city through their spending plan : “Poverty, housing instability, lack of access to mental health services, scarce jobs and recreational opportunities for youth, disinvestment and the like - these are the real root causes of crime plaguing our city…This plan uses every tool available in our toolbox to address them.” [St. Louis Public Radio, 6/15/21]

MONTANA John Mufield, Whitefish Mayor, on AMTRAK daily service resuming due to funding in the American Rescue Plan : “Whitefish depends on the reliable service — and economic boost — that the Empire Builder route brings, and we are thrilled that service is returning to seven days a week.” [Daily Interlake, 5/24/21]

NEBRASKA Leslie Reed, University of Nebraska-Lincoln spokesperson, on how the American Rescue Plan can help the university support students who have been financially impacted by the pandemic : “Given that this is more funding than provided in the previous two pandemic relief measures, we may be able to expand the amount and/or type of support offered to individual students and/or expand the pool of eligible students.” [The Lincoln Journal-Star, 6/3/21]

NEVADA Heather Korbulic, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on reduced insurance premiums through the American Rescue Plan : “We hope these savings enable Nevadans to allocate their hard-earned money to meet their families’ other essential needs such as food, clothing and housing.” [Nevada Business, 5/17/21]

NEW HAMPSHIRE Joyce Craig, Manchester Mayor : “I’m thankful these funds can be used to address many of the challenges we faced caused by COVID-19, giving us the opportunity to help residents, support small businesses, increase affordable housing options, and make investments in city infrastructure.” [New Hampshire Bulletin, 5/11/21]

NEW JERSEY Karen D’Avino, Superintendent of Vernon Township School District : “I am relieved that through the American Rescue Plan and the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, we will be able to tend to the needs of our students and staff in numerous ways that will positively impact education.” [New Jersey Herald, 6/3/21]

NEW MEXICO Russell Toal, State Superintendent of Insurance : “This is a big win for New Mexicans…the American Rescue Plan gives people who qualify for coverage extra financial help to lower their monthly payments. Thanks to the cooperation from all of New Mexico’s participating insurers, New Mexicans can choose to switch to a higher value plan that will provide better protection for their family’s health and budget.” [Deming Headlight, 5/25/21]

NEW YORK Charles Patricelli, Watervliet Mayor, on how local government funding through the American Rescue Plan will help improve city services for residents : “The stimulus money will certainly relieve some of the financial stress in helping restore some of [the] reserves we had to draw from…We had to delay purchasing some needed outdated vehicles for our fire, police, and DPW. Many capital improvements that were placed on hold now can move forward.” [Troy Record, 3/9/21]

NORTH CAROLINA Lenora Campbell, Dean of North Carolina A&T State University Health and Human Sciences, on the American Rescue Plan’s investment in public health training and education : “The resources are critical. The resources in terms of finances, in terms of scholarships, in terms of recruiting students into those programs so that you have that pipeline…we also need a diverse public health workforce. People who can go into their respective communities and who can provide the kind of assistance and have that kind of credibility that people will hear and listen to.” [My FOX 8, 5/17/21]

NORTH DAKOTA Rich Feltner, Minot International Airport Director, on critical infusion of American Rescue Plan funding to ensure airports can remain open in the state as demand for air travel rebounds : “These funds are really intended to help us shore up our finances and help us keep our heads above water while passenger traffic and revenues are down.” [KFYR TV, 3/27/21]

OHIO Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council President, on youth engagement programs funded through the American Rescue Plan : “This package of ARP projects are critical to getting Columbus past the brutal challenges brought onto neighborhoods by COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations. Together with local partners we’re helping make sure folks can get back to work, back into classes and back to living their lives safely.” [10TV, 6/15/21]

OKLAHOMA Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma State Superintendent, on using American Rescue Plan funding to provide additional mental health resources for students : “For many years, Oklahoma children have suffered the highest rates of trauma in the nation, and over the past 15 months they have endured additional trauma from the pandemic. We are making our single largest investment of COVID emergency relief funding in the Counselor Corps because we know its impact will benefit students in every corner of our state.” [The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, 5/31/21]

OREGON Raffaele Timarchy, Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Policy Advisor, on using American Rescue Plan funds to reduce gun violence : “Gun violence is a symptom of a larger illness, and in many cases that illness is poverty and it persists because of inequity. We see the American Rescue Plan funding as a way to address these issues that have been exacerbated by COVID.” [The Trace, 6/15/21]

PENNSYLVANIA Jon Knight, who was able to apply for funeral reimbursement costs through FEMA after his father passed due to COVID-19 : “"I just wanted him to know that we were there, and that we cared, and that we were doing what we can…I put money aside for a lot of things, but cremating my dad wasn't one of them.” [Reading Eagle, 5/24/21]

RHODE ISLAND Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy and Innovation Office with RI Housing, on housing relief program that will continue to be funded through the American Rescue Plan : “These dollars are here to help relieve that suffering, but we need you to get in line…we’ve dispersed just under $750,000 to about 54 families.” [WPRI, 6/8/21]

SOUTH CAROLINA Molly Spearman, State Superintendent of Education, on state’s plan to address learning gaps due to COVID-19 using American Rescue Plan funding : “Many districts plan to catch kids up with summer reading camp…Approximately 33,000 kindergarten through 5th graders were invited to participate in some kind of summer reading camp at their schools. Usually we have about 10,000.” [WLTX, 6/14/21]

SOUTH DAKOTA Rodney Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux Tribal President, after receiving tribal government funds through the American Rescue Plan : “Making sure people are safe from the virus and economic development; making sure our businesses that lost out can recover and hopefully do more infrastructure; maybe the roads; some of our buildings–new buildings for programs” [KELOLAND, 3/9/21]

TENNESSEE Briana Proudfoot, single mother, on the impact of the Child Tax Credit : “Child care has been our biggest issue since moving here actually. Finding reliable babysitters that don’t charge more than I make…to be able to find or pay for a babysitter that would be reliable would change the game for us…I’ve had to call out of multiple shifts - I’ve had babysitters cancel last minute.” [News 5 Nashville, 3/9/21]

TEXAS Steve Aldrich, Brazos County Commissioner, after county received $22 million in relief funds through the American Rescue Plan : “The $22 million will make a big impact in the county…would like to see number one is, in some ways that we can help small businesses in particular, but just business in general with some of the costs that they bore during the COVID crisis and getting more money into small businesses” [KBTX, 6/15/21]

UTAH Olivia Kilfoyle, former foster child who received funding for a new apartment through the American Rescue Plan : “It put me in a safe place…for me, it’s just helped me stay in housing…I kind of struggled for a long, long time.” [US News, 5/31/21]

VERMONT Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development : ”Thanks to federal leadership, we now have significant stimulus funds ready to invest. It’s perhaps the most powerful and transformational opportunity Vermont has ever been offered.” [Vermont Digger, 5/24/21]

VIRGINIA Reggie Tupponce, Upper Mattaponi Tribe Administrator : “I hope [the community health center overhauled with ARP funds] is something that gives us the ability to define our future…In our past we were self-sufficient communities, and we’d like to get back to where we have our larger community and we’re able to provide services and jobs for our people.” [The Washington Post, 6/3/21]

WASHINGTON Liz Calouri, Restaurant Revitalization Fund recipient : “I'm going to save as much as possible to make sure I get through the next year…We're all going to need some money to get back to full speed” [KING 5 NBC, 5/24/21]

WEST VIRGINIA Rebecca Urie, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation recipient : “There's no way that we could have survived without the federal supplement.” [ABC News, 6/3/21]

WISCONSIN Mike Brewer, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation recipient : “I’m most definitely worried…Recently, we have emails saying we don’t have a schedule set for July, like there might not be any work…It’s a good thing we do still get unemployment to help us stand a little better than what we usually would.” [In These Times, 6/13/21]

WYOMING Melissa Stehwien, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Manager, Wyoming Department of Health : “Providing even more nutritious, delicious fruits and vegetables [through increased funding from the American Rescue Plan] during the peak growing season than we already offer can both promote healthier living and help to reduce food insecurity [for income-eligible caregivers].” [The Saratoga Sun, 6/16/21]

Click here to read the PDF.

Follow Leader Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.