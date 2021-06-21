Beverly Hills Nose Job Superspecialist Responds to Top Summer Rhinoplasty Concerns

Dr. Kotler answers FAQs about rhinoplasty in the summer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is a popular time for rhinoplasty. Younger folks are out of school and have time to recover before returning to school in the fall. Adults in the workplace will often use their vacation time, or at least part of it, to have the surgery.

Here are the top three questions that arise as patients consult with us for rhinoplasty in anticipation of the hot summer months:

QUESTION #1:

Q. Do I have to be concerned about post-surgery swelling worsening during hot summer days?

A. Just being outdoors will not cause swelling after rhinoplasty. Even on a very hot day.

QUESTION #2:

Q. What about going to the beach or boating?

A. Proximity to water can pose some risks. First, the sunshine can be reflected off the water as well as from the sand. Beware: you can get more sun than you think. Same thing with boating; the sun’s rays reflecting off the water and directly onto the nose can cause a sunburn faster than you might think.

The answer? Lots of strong sunscreen or sunblock, frequently applied. Use caution. If your nose is getting red, call it quits a day before you get a sunburn, which would not be good for a nose healing after rhinoplasty. It takes six weeks after surgery for the skin of the nose to settle down and be less fragile.

Also, remember that the skin of the nose does not regain full sensation until six weeks or so after surgery, so unless you check the mirror frequently, you may be getting a sunburn and the red skin will not alert you with the usual “sunburn” pain.

QUESTION #3:

Q. I am a devoted swimmer. I worry about infection after nasal surgery. Should I?

A. I would not recommend ocean swimming, at least around Los Angeles, until six weeks after surgery. Our ocean water may not be as pollution-free as we wish. Swimming in pools, fresh water, or salt water represents much less risk because of chemical treatment used to suppress bacteria and viruses.

After one month, the nose is completely sealed internally, and it's safe to go back into the water. But, if outdoors, the same rules as for beach: exercise moderation of sun exposure and use sun protection, frequently and liberally applied.

Wondering if summer is the best time for your procedure?

Let Dr. Kotler’s unique, long experience and highest level of super-specialization work to your benefit. After all, you want to do it right the first time.

For more about Dr. Kotler’s practice, visit: www.robertkotlermd.com.

