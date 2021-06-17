Colorado Public Libraries to Receive Complimentary Copies of On the Roof of The Rocky Mountains
Book explores the in-depth work of Garden's conservation workVAIL, COLORADO , UNITED STATES , June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vail, Colo. - Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is pleased to announce that every Public Library across the state will receive a complimentary copy of the Gardens' new book, On The Roof of The Rocky Mountains: The Botanical Legacy of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens; Vail's Alpine Treasure.
The book, to be published on June 29, 2021, will be sent to the 114 public libraries across Colorado by Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, announced Executive Director Nicola Ripley. The Gardens Gift Shop, Alpine Treasures, will ship books to each library following the Fourth of July holiday.
Funding for the book came from Gardens' Trustee Richard T. Liebhaber in honor of his late wife, Kirsten E. Liebhaber. Mrs. Liebhaber was a librarian, life-long avid reader, teacher, and a friend to all. She and her husband lived in McLean, Virginia, and Vail, Colorado.
Mrs. Liebhaber was the head librarian of New York's Sachem Central School District and later the Greenwich Country Day School in Greenwich. Mrs. Liebhaber had worked for the United Nations on Eleanor Roosevelt's Human Rights Commission. She was a graduate of Barnard College and earned her master's in library science from St. John's University. To honor his wife's love of books and libraries, Mr. Liebhaber expressly requested that every library in the State of Colorado receive a copy of On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains for its collection. The gift is being coordinated with the assistance of Ms. Lori Ann Barnes, Director of Library Services for the Vail Public Library.
Written by landscape architect and Colorado-based author Sarah Chase Shaw, the book examines the extraordinary effort put forth by a group of visionary local citizens to develop a world-renowned botanic garden in Vail, Colorado, devoted to high alpine plants.
Shaw's new book combines over 285 full-color photographs taking readers on an up-close tour of the gardens, home to one of the most diverse living alpine plant collections in the U.S.
Each captivating photo transports readers into the Gardens, starting with the nation's exclusive collection of Colorado's alpine flora and continuing through gardens showcasing alpine plants from both the northern and southern hemispheres.
Named in honor of former First Lady Betty Ford, an avid gardener and part-time resident of Vail, the Gardens showcase over 3,000 alpine species in a collection of individual gardens devoted to unique alpine environments around the globe.
On The Roof of The Rocky Mountains: The Botanical Legacy of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens; Vail's Alpine Treasure is a 12" x 12" hardcover book with 276 pages, over 285 color photographs, an artistically rendered map, and over 22,000 words, text, and captions. A resource guide and index provide additional value for the reader: retail price, $45.
