Independent Artist, Dez Cleo, Opens Up About How the Pandemic Changed Her Music Career

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I moved to LA right out of high school. I started working almost immediately in music while attending acting school over at The Groundlings in Hollywood. I thought success was going to be quickly inevitable because of the big names behind my first project. That was back in 2006, which feels like a lifetime ago! Since then, I’ve been signed to labels, toured with bands, headlined festivals, co-wrote on some incredible records for other artists, and have songs apart of feature films. It wasn’t until the pandemic that I actually started gaining loyal fans of my own, fans that kept coming back every day to listen to my songs.

These incredible people all of over the world started streaming, saving, and sharing my music. I was placed and pushed on multiple major playlists on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, etc. The stats in my artist Spotify account were almost unbelievable at first. It was unreal to see such huge numbers come out of nowhere. I mean come on; all I did was release some music.

I was holding on to an EP I wrote and recorded 3 years prior to the pandemic. Again, big names and lots of promises attached to that project as well. I thought it could finally be my big break, but nothing ever happened. It wasn’t until the pandemic that my best friend listened to my songs, looked at me, and said, (ever so politely) “What in the actual F$$K are you waiting for!?” Something clicked at that moment. I’ve spent my whole adult life trying to break in to an industry that has done nothing but change dramatically every second. What was I actually waiting for? So, I just did it myself. On June 14th, 2020 I released my EP, “Bury Me Standing”.

The first month I had something close to 15,000 listeners. The next month it kept growing, and the month after that, and so on. One year later and here we are! I have broken over a half of a million plays, by myself, on an EP that I almost never released, on an EP I’ve never been prouder of. I’m grateful to have had whatever luck that was for complete strangers to connect with my message during a time of such travesty. After all, that's why I do what I do! To connect! This whole experience has opened my eyes a different way, and I don’t think I’ll ever go about overthinking my art ever again.

Dez Cleo began her musical journey at 18 years old, after landing a job at Golds Gym in Venice beach. Her vocal talent was quickly discovered (in a rather unconventional way) as she kicked body builders out after midnight, while singing/improving loud and proud over the microphone. Her first live show in LA was opening for Sebastian Bach at a charity event at the Playboy Mansion. Performing across the country, solo and with a band, this girl has found a new kind of solace in the studio, recording her version of love and loss in her debut EP, “Bury Me Standing”.

Never a one-dimensional entertainer, Dez also acts and models. In 2011, she won the title “Miss Congeniality” at the “Miss California USA pageant”. Excited for the future, Dez Cleo is now creating live videos to connect with new fans, including new brands that partner with her on her social media.

Dez Cleo is a natural born actor from sunny San Diego, California. Her stage presence and dynamic personality are a unique brand of sex appeal, strength, and confidence. At a young age Dez was featured in many stage performances and on the silver screen. She has toured with bands and recorded songs for television commercials and movies soundtracks such as Fright Night 2 and Sequan Casino. While living in Los Angeles, Dez studies with Brian Reise, Arnold Chon, and at The Groundlings School of Improvisation.

