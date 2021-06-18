We Insure Inc. Partners With RE/MAX Around Atlanta to Open Atlanta Franchise
We want to be a true personal consultant to our clients — for life. Not everyone has the same needs, and We Insure’s independent model can help us meet all of our clients’ unique requirements.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Around Atlanta has entered into a partnership with We Insure Inc. to provide insurance services to its clients from its four Atlanta-area locations in Buckhead, Sandy Springs, East Cobb and Alpharetta. We Insure is an innovative, independent insurance solution that gives agents access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support through a national insurance franchise opportunity.
Owners of We Insure Atlanta Kristen Jones and Megan Wyatt are broker-owners of RE/MAX Around Atlanta, which has more than 115 real estate agents and continues to grow. Jones’ background in human performance consulting and Wyatt’s financial and economics experience has informed their agency focus on coaching, training and systems.
Daniel Wyatt is Agent-in-Charge at We Insure Atlanta. He has a risk management insurance degree from the University of Georgia and nearly 20 years of insurance experience as an independent life and health broker, captive insurance agent and independent broker-owner.
“Our approach to insurance is the same as our real estate philosophy,” Wyatt explains. “We want to be a true personal consultant to our clients — for life. Not everyone has the same needs, and We Insure’s independent model can help us meet all of our clients’ unique requirements.”
Jones adds: “As entrepreneurs, we’re growth focused and always looking to add new businesses. Insurance gives us an ancillary revenue stream outside the regulatory scrutiny of real estate and enables us to provide our agents and customers with valuable coverage.”
“For years, real estate innovators have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 160 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
