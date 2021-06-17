Statement: Senator Santarsiero Applauds Supreme Court Decision on Obamacare

BUCKS COUNTY − June 17, 2021 − The following statement is attributable to Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) in response to the United State Supreme Court Decision on the Affordable Care Act:

“Today’s Supreme Court decision in California v. Texas sends a clear message—stop attacking the Affordable Care Act. Access to quality, affordable health insurance is a critical right of all Americans. The ACA has for nearly 11 years provided millions with essential healthcare coverage, and the peace of mind that they can access appropriate health care services when needed, without fear of bankruptcy.”

###