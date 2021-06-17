PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Discusses Your Shot at a Million Vaccine Cash Drawing in Davidson County

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the Davidson County Health Department vaccine clinic in Lexington to see more people get their COVID-19 vaccine and talk about the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings for vaccinated North Carolinians. The health department has administered a majority of the vaccinations across Davidson County, administering nearly 60,400 doses.

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Governor Cooper said. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

Last Thursday, Governor Cooper announced that North Carolina would be holding four $1 million cash drawings this summer for vaccinated adults along with four drawings of $125,000 in post-secondary education scholarships for vaccinated North Carolinians between the ages of 12 and 17. The first drawing will be held on June 23. Additional drawings will be held every other Wednesday until August 4. Anybody who gets their first shot between June 10 and August 4 will have their names entered in the drawing twice.

“With new and more dangerous COVID-19 variants spreading, people need to get vaccinated now to protect themselves from serious illness and potentially long-lasting impacts such as pain, breathing difficulties, and fatigue. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Davidson County Health Department is grateful to be able to provide a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to our community. We appreciate each person who chooses a vaccine whether from one of our early mass clinics at the Davidson-Davie Community College, daily at our Health Department, or at one of our many pop-up off site locations,” said Lillian Koontz, Health Director of the Davidson County Health Department. “We will continue to provide vaccines in our community until we run out of vaccines or run out of interested individuals. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best public health response to this pandemic, and it is not too late to get yours!”

North Carolina continues to make progress in distributing vaccinations. The state has administered over 8.6 million doses of the vaccine so far. Fifty-five percent of adults have had at least one shot, and 51 percent have been fully vaccinated. More than 81 percent of North Carolinians ages 65 and over have received at least one shot.

Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish) to find the latest information on vaccine distribution in North Carolina. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567. People can find nearby vaccine providers using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Woody Marshall of the News & Record.

###