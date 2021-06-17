Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Vote to Repeal 2002 AUMF Against Iraq

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed H.R. 256, which repeals the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002: 

"Today, the Democratic-led House took the important step of repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) Against Iraq.  Saddam Hussein is no longer in power.  The Iraqi government is democratic and working closely with the United States to confront security threats.  The reasons this AUMF was enacted no longer exist.  As President Biden confirmed once again this week, ‘the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF.’  Repealing it now will not alter our current operations against Al Qaeda or ISIS, but it will ensure that a future president cannot misuse it for new military actions Congress never intended.  Far too often, presidents have chosen to reinterpret outdated AUMFs instead of working with Congress as the Constitution requires.  Repealing this AUMF is an important part of maintaining Congress’s constitutional role in matters of war and peace.

"I want to thank Rep. Barbara Lee for her passionate leadership on this issue.  She has long campaigned to ensure that the 2002 Iraq AUMF does not in perpetuity allow future presidents to send American troops into combat without the American people having a say.  I applaud her for her commitment to this effort, which I was proud to support today, and I want to thank Chairman Meeks and Members on the Foreign Affairs Committee as well.  I join them in continuing to pay tribute to the men and women who serve our country in Iraq, and all those who served there, sacrificing greatly to protect our national security and help the Iraqi people chart a democratic future as our allies and not our adversaries."

