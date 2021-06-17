Mayor Bowser Highlights How #FairShot Budget Investments Will Expand Mobility Options and Deliver a Stronger, More Sustainable DC

(Washington, DC) — Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by community members and District government leaders to highlight her significant investments in providing infrastructure and mobility improvements in neighborhoods across all eight wards. The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2022 #FairShot Budget proposal dedicates more than $670 million to fix roadways, add sustainable transportation options, and create new outdoor spaces for community use.

“The Fair Shot Budget has the ability to transform the way we move around DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “As the District reopens and more of our residents are actively getting to and from home, work, and school, we are seizing this opportunity to expand access to a wider variety of sustainable transportation options. These investments will improve the quality of life for residents right now but they’re also the right investments for our kids and our kids’ kids.”

The Mayor’s $17.5 billion budget will improve the District’s transportation system and expand mobility throughout DC by delivering:

80 new Capital Bikeshare stations so every resident has a station within 1/4 mile of home

3,500 new e-bikes for the Bikeshare ﬂeet

30 miles of Protected Bike Lanes over the next 3 years (doubling current planned investments)

17.4 miles of new pedestrian and bicycle trails for safer walking and biking

Car-free lanes and other initiatives to improve bus speeds and reliability on 50+ priority bus corridors throughout the city

One-time and recurring street closures to reclaim streets for public use

All streets, sidewalks, and alleys in a state of good repair by 2025

“So many of the projects and initiatives funded in this budget will deeply benefit how residents and visitors experience the District,” said Acting District Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott. “With Mayor Bowser’s support, we’re making big investments to help pedestrians, bicyclists, scooterists, and drivers travel more safely and efficiently in all eight wards.”

The Mayor also cut the ribbon on the Eastern Market Metro Park, a $14.25 million project led by the Department of General Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation. In 2020, the first phase of the project delivered a new playground, splash pad, and more to the Capitol Hill community; this second phase includes additional amenities such as a pavilion and local artwork, as well as pedestrian and streetscape improvements.

“Eastern Market Metro Park is a great example of what happens when community members and government join together to create a beautiful outdoor space, which lies within the intersection of many transportation options,” said Department of General Services Director Keith A. Anderson. “Mayor Bowser’s budget allocation will continue to grow facilities and outdoor spaces in our communities so that residents can enjoy leisure and recreational activities.”

For more information about the Fiscal Year 2022 #FairShot Budget, please visit budget.dc.gov.