Lotus Bakeries to Expand in Alamance County Creating Up to 90 Jobs in Mebane

Lotus Bakeries, a leading producer of indulgent and natural snacking products, will expand operations in North Carolina with an investment of at least $62 million in the City of Mebane, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will add up to 90 new jobs and significantly increase the size of its current facility in Alamance County.

“It is proof of our great quality of life and strong communities like the Alamance County area when companies like Lotus Bakeries continue to expand in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “They know firsthand that we have the skilled workforce to help them succeed.”

Lotus Bakeries began in the village of Lembeke (Belgium) in 1932 and is now active worldwide with the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff®, Annas, Nākd and BEAR brands, among others. Lotus’ facility in Mebane, established in 2017, was the company’s first production facility in the United States. The company’s new project in Alamance County will expand its current footprint an additional 111,000 square feet and add three new production lines to its operations.

“We’ve done the research and after considering the alternatives, we’re thrilled to expand our operations in North Carolina,” said Michelle Singer, General Manager, Lotus Bakeries US. “Mebane provides our company a great location to manufacture our products while offering our skilled employees a rewarding and nice place to live.”

“North Carolina’s excellent workforce and business climate offer companies a compelling value proposition,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The state’s investment in training our workers and opening more pathways for people to succeed in the state’s economy is paying dividends.”

The company’s new jobs will provide average salaries above the Alamance County average annual wage of $43,282 and yield more than $4 million in additional payroll in the community, each and every year.

A performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Lotus Bakeries’ expansion in the City of Mebane. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“It is an exciting time in Alamance County. It’s great to see the next chapter open for this important manufacturing site in our community,” said N.C. Representative Ricky Hurtado. “Lotus Bakeries is a valued regional employer, and we welcome their new investment in Mebane.”

“In my former role as Chair of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners, I was glad to vote to approve incentives for Lotus Bakeries, who continue to be an important community partner,” said N.C. Senator Amy Galey. “We are excited to be part of their expansion and increased business presence in Alamance County.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the City of Mebane and the Alamance Chamber of Commerce.