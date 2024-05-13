New Report Highlights Opportunities for Manufacturers to Successfully Evolve with Emerging Technologies

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NC MEP) at North Carolina State University today released a collaborative report, Best Practices for Growing Manufacturing in North Carolina, coinciding with the first day of the North Carolina Manufacturing Conference held May 13-14, 2024, in Durham, North Carolina.

Historically, manufacturing has been a cornerstone of North Carolina’s economy, with the largest manufacturing presence on the East Coast. Still, according to the state's First in Talent Strategic Economic Development Plan, manufacturers must prepare to seize emerging opportunities utilizing automation and “Industry 4.0” technologies like robotics, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and virtual reality.

“North Carolina is an internationally recognized leader for its manufacturing legacy,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As a manufacturing powerhouse, North Carolina is well-positioned to continue our economic success by deploying the innovative new strategies, identified by North Carolina’s collaborative network of government, industry, and university partnerships.”

The report identifies four strategic priorities for the State and manufacturers to strengthen North Carolina’s manufacturing presence and global leadership in the evolving industry:

Priority 1: Supporting Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies

Priority 2: Developing a Skilled Workforce

Priority 3: Supporting Growth and Scale-Up of Small Manufacturers

Priority 4: Strengthening Supply Chains

“From advanced manufacturing to biomanufacturing, North Carolina offers a diverse and highly skilled workforce of more than 472,000 North Carolinians,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina must expand work-based learning opportunities in manufacturing to secure our competitiveness and support the needs of employers for their growth and our collective prosperity.”

During the next two days, manufacturers, workforce experts, and economic developers from across North Carolina will dive deeper into the latest trends and best practices in manufacturing, also captured in the report.

“NC MEP program partners throughout the state are collaborating with our manufacturers on projects that represent opportunities to develop and maintain their competitive edge through innovation, technology and continuous improvement,” said Phil Mintz, Executive Director of the NC MEP. “In its ninth year, the annual MFGCON provides a special focus event for companies to meet leaders in advanced manufacturing, contribute to interactive dialogue about the future of factory work, and engage with exhibitors and attendees who are providing training and technology solutions for manufacturers of all sizes and complexity.”

Stay connected with NC MEP and the conference through LinkedIn.

Read the Best Practices for Growing Manufacturing in North Carolina report online.