Berlin, NJ Agent and Team, Stephen Clyde & Team Clyde Realtors Recognized as “America’s Best"

Agent & Team Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde Realtors, recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry.

MARLTON, NJ, USA, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Agent & Team Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde Realtors were recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is made up of five categories, and each category has two subcategories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2020 numbers. Team Clyde / Stephen Clyde placed #42 in the rankings for Individual Agents & #60 in Small Team.“It’s an honor to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” said Clyde with (RE/MAX Preferred.) “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted me to help them buy or sell a home in South Jersey over this truly unforgettable year.”Last year proved to be a successful & Challenging year for Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde. He was able to grow their sales volume to $19,187,011 million, which was a 23.5% increase when compared to 2019, Stephen Clyde was also awarded the Chairmans Club & Life Time Achievement award by RE/MAX, LLC.)“The recognition of our agents on the REALTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the vast amount of talent, professionalism and dedication in our extensive network,” says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of RE/MAX agents named to “The Thousand” list. “Earning these recognitions year-after-year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the challenges of 2020. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance.”Consisting of 18,000 individual producers and team leaders, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold.