Berlin, NJ Agent and Team, Stephen Clyde & Team Clyde Realtors Recognized as “America’s Best"
Agent & Team Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde Realtors, recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry.MARLTON, NJ, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Agent & Team Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde Realtors were recently recognized in the 2021 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is made up of five categories, and each category has two subcategories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2020 numbers. Team Clyde / Stephen Clyde placed #42 in the rankings for Individual Agents & #60 in Small Team.
“It’s an honor to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” said Clyde with (RE/MAX Preferred.) “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted me to help them buy or sell a home in South Jersey over this truly unforgettable year.”
Last year proved to be a successful & Challenging year for Stephen Clyde / Team Clyde. He was able to grow their sales volume to $19,187,011 million, which was a 23.5% increase when compared to 2019, Stephen Clyde was also awarded the Chairmans Club & Life Time Achievement award by RE/MAX, LLC.)
“The recognition of our agents on the REALTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the vast amount of talent, professionalism and dedication in our extensive network,” says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of RE/MAX agents named to “The Thousand” list. “Earning these recognitions year-after-year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the challenges of 2020. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance.”
Consisting of 18,000 individual producers and team leaders, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold.
Stephen Clyde
TeamClyde Realtors/RE/MAX Preferred
+1 609-868-2114
Stephen@TeamClyde.com