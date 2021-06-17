Governor, DHSS Offer Providers Second Round of COVID-19 Support through Health Care Relief Fund

NEW CASTLE (June 16, 2021) – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) on Tuesday announced a second round of funding through the Health Care Relief Fund to support Delaware health care providers through the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The more than $30 million fund will support providers in many aspects of the health care industry that have been on the front lines fighting COVID-19 in Delaware. This includes home health care agencies, providers who support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, behavioral health service providers, and eligible hospital systems. Delaware offered a first round of funding to eligible providers in the fall of 2020.

Additional details about the Health Care Relief Fund will be available at: https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dms/caresact/.

Questions about the Health Care Relief Fund can be emailed to: DHSS_CaresQuestions@delaware.gov.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, Delaware’s health care workers have supported many of the most vulnerable Delawareans. Now, as we begin this period of recovery, we owe them our continued support,” said Governor Carney. “This Health Care Relief Fund will support health care providers as they make the transition to a recovery footing.”

Funding from the Health Care Relief Fund can be used to support COVID-19 related investments, including technology upgrades, purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), and environmental modifications in health care facilities. The deadline to apply for the funding is July 16, with disbursements starting after that date. To qualify for the funding, all goods must be received and all work must be finished by Oct. 31, 2021.

“Health care providers faced serious impacts because of the COVID-19 pandemic as they balanced providing crisis services with their regular services during that uncertain period,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Now, we are pleased to provide this continued support as these providers begin the transition back to regular services. We know that investments in PPE, technology upgrades to support telehealth services and environmental modifications are all important because COVID-19 cases continue to happen in our state, albeit at vastly reduced levels.”

