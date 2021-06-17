Wolf Administration: Undersea Warfare Manufacturing, Engineering Company Expands in Southwest PA, Bringing Nearly 40 New Jobs to Region

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Advanced Acoustic Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of undersea warfare (USW) solutions for integrated USW systems, sensors, weapons and trainers, including the United States Navy, has selected Pennsylvania as the best place to support its expansion project, expanding operations at its Lemont Furnace engineering and production facility, creating 36 new, full-time high-wage jobs and retaining 120 current positions in Fayette County.

“Advanced Acoustic Concepts has been a part of the Fayette County community and Pennsylvania’s historic manufacturing industry for nearly 20 years creating undersea warfare technologies, so my administration is thrilled to support its continued growth here in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project allows to Advanced Acoustic Concepts to keep up with an increased product demand and brings new, good-paying job opportunities to the region.”

Advanced Acoustic Concepts will expand its main building in the University Business Park on Eberly Way to consolidate all local operations and expand the total space for future growth. The expansion will add over 30,000 sq. ft. of space to support an increased manufacturing capacity. The company has committed to making an investment of $1.2 million into the expansion project.

“This expansion will enable Advanced Acoustic Concepts to further grow its existing operations serving the defense industry,” said Advanced Acoustic Concepts Vice President and General Manager of Pennsylvania Operations Frank Gall. “The Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and the Governor’s Action Team have been invaluable in helping our company remain in the local area and provide positive employment and growth opportunities for the community.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $121,600 Pennsylvania First Grant and $60,000 in grant funding for workforce training. The company’s landlord has also received a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).

“Fay-Penn is thrilled that Advanced Acoustic Concepts will continue to call Fayette County home for years to come,” said Fay-Penn Economic Development Council Executive Director Bob Shark. “The commonwealth stepped up to assist us in creating an attractive construction financing package to allow for their continuing growth. The expansion we’re providing for them is another milestone in our overall economic development efforts.”

Advanced Acoustic Concepts is a provider of undersea warfare (USW) solutions for integrated USW systems, sensors, weapons, and trainers. The Lemont Furnace site plays a key role in development and manufacturing of these technologies for the United States Navy and is the largest Advanced Acoustic Concepts facility. The company has five additional locations in New York, Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, and California, and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

“The best in technological innovation and manufacturing expertise are givens when it comes to national security. This convergence is core to the Pittsburgh region’s industrial legacy and future. Manufacturers are poised to lead the next technological revolution. Advanced Acoustic Concepts’ long-standing presence and recent plans for growth in Fayette County are a testament to what our region offers companies that are focused on building ‘what’s next,’” said President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance (PRA) Mark Thomas, the region’s economic development organization and an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “The PRA looks forward to the company’s continued success in southwestern Pennsylvania.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #