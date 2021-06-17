ELERTS Consolidates Safety & CX Trend Analysis and Reporting
Latest update to ELERTS' console simplifies management of safety, security and customer experience reports for transit agencies and airports.
This new release is a testament to our commitment to expand the usability and use cases for our mobile reporting solution.”WEYMOUTH, MA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— ELERTS CEO Ed English
ELERTS Corp. is pleased to announce EPICenter Console version 3.5, which simplifies the management of safety, security and customer experience reports for transit agencies and airports. The key enhancements in this update will deliver superior situational awareness and operational efficiencies. It further simplifies the job of trend analysis and reporting of safety, security and customer experience issues over time. Managers benefit from having a single searchable database that contains reports submitted via a plethora of means. Managers can automatically generate trend and business intelligence reports with just a few clicks.
With this update, ELERTS’ See Say® reporting solution sets a new bar for simplifying regulatory compliance and enhancing safety by empowering people to easily and discreetly say something when something isn’t quite right.
“ELERTS is dedicated to continuously improving situational awareness for our customers,” says ELERTS CEO Ed English. “This new release is a testament to our commitment to expand the usability and use cases for our mobile reporting solution.”
The biggest component of EPICenter version 3.5 is that all incoming reports, regardless of how they were submitted, are consolidated into a single console where they can be keyword-searched, analyzed and exported into monthly management reports. Agency/airport managers using EPICenter can now visualize the quantities and types of issues being reported over time and can easily produce month-over-month trend analyses.
Another key new feature is the addition of three ways to submit reports. Along with the existing methods of the See Say® smartphone app, text-a-tip, webform and email, people can now call and leave a voice message that will be automatically transcribed and submitted into the console. This feature will save both callers and customer service agents a lot of time. Handwritten reports and forms can also be photographed and submitted. ELERTS’ optical character recognition (OCR) will automatically transcribe handwriting into searchable text. QR codes can be scanned from signage to allow immediate reporting of concerns. Finally, managers or dispatchers can enter new events into the database when issues are reported face-to-face or over two-way radio.
Here is a summary of EPICenter 3.5 enhancements:
* Business Intelligence (BI) Trend Analysis: BI data can now be charted and viewed month over month.
* Create a Report Form: Console operators can now manually create new reports in the console.
* Emailed Reports: The console can now accept reports submitted by email.*
* Voicemail Reports: The console can now record and transcribe phone calls placed to a customer service or hotline phone number and automatically submit voicemails as a Report to the console, displaying the searchable transcription and a link to play a recording of the voicemail.*
* Paper Form Reports: Handwritten comment forms may be scanned and submitted into the console, which will transcribe handwriting into searchable typed text.**
* Split Screen: The Incoming Split Screen view can now be set as the default login screen.
* Report Details screen: Improved viewing of conversation threads on smaller screens.
* Alerts / Review Alerts Sent screen: This screen now indicates to whom the Alert was sent (Everyone, Group, or Topics)
* Personalized Reply templates: When creating a reply template, console operators can configure it to insert the first name of the reporter.
** This feature requires an optional InputMod.
ELERTS is a Massachusetts-based software company that provides a mobile reporting platform for airports, mass transit, cities and other organizations. The company was founded in 2010 on the belief that while “See Something, Say Something” is easy to understand, it is not so easy to report a concern. ELERTS delivers a communication platform that lets Operations Centers receive and respond to incident reports in a timely and efficient manner. By deploying mobile technology that enables crowd-sourced incident reporting, ELERTS is putting safety and security in the hands of smartphone users everywhere.
###
Ed English
ELERTS Corp
+1 877-256-1971
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn