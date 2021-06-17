Durham School Services to Make Its Highly Anticipated Return to Johnston School District in Rhode Island in July 2021
We operated our fleet here a number of years ago, and it is great to be back as a partner in the Johnston community again, serving the students of the Johnston School District.”LISLE, IL, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has been chosen by the Johnston School District in Johnston, Rhode Island, to provide transportation services to its students for the next three years. Services will begin this summer, starting July 2021.
Durham’s fleet of best-in-class buses will serve 34 routes for the school district. Each bus will be paired with top-of-the-line safety technology and tools, which includes Lytx DriveCam®, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.
“Durham has the district’s full trust,” said David Cournoyer, Director of Facilities for Johnston School District. “There’s a reason why they’ve been around so long – they have consistently provided safe and quality service and make both their number one priority. The students’ parents and the district highly anticipate this new partnership as we get students back to school. We have no doubt that Durham will far surpass our expectations and will provide the district with the safe and dedicated service they are known for.”
“We are ecstatic about this new venture with the Johnston School District as it speaks volumes about our current reputation in the state of Rhode Island. We operated our fleet here a number of years ago, and it is great to be back as a partner in the Johnston community again, serving the students of the Johnston School District,” said Liz Sanchez, COO, North America Student Transportation, National Express – Durham School Services. “We provide each and every one of our customers with the best-of-the-best, whether that be drivers, buses, safety technology, or our other suite of tools and services. The parents and staff at the Johnston School District can rest easy. They’re in good hands.”
As a selected partner of choice by more than 340+ school districts, Durham is an industry leader in safety technology and quality service. Each vehicle is equipped with Lytx DriveCam® to help ensure every student arrives to and from school safely each day. Additionally, every driver undergoes an extensive training program and must attend routine safety meetings and refresher training classes throughout the year.
About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
