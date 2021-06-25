Tai Mistyque Releases Alluring New Single, Toxic
Toxic is Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tai Mistyque proves her multi-faceted talent in her new single titled “Toxic”. The pop song was produced by Johnny Innuendo.
“Toxic” takes listeners back to the passionate feeling of sparks of a new love interest. “Toxic” shares a story of an unexpected love connection so powerful someone is determined to keep it. Tai believes that women should feel empowered to make the first move and go for what they want.
Tai is known for creating music that puts listeners in a trance with its fantastical melodies and her smooth vocals. She has a talent for captivating listeners and transporting them into her own experiences.
Tai Mistyque’s the perfect musical embodiment of a modern woman. With a dynamic mix of R&B, EDM, and alternative pop, she writes songs that tell the stories of ordinary women and the pursuit of their dreams. Tai is dedicated to using her God-given gift to create a better, and more equal world for everyone. has a uniquely strong relationship with music. She says, “if music was a person, they would be who I would tell all my secrets to.”
“Toxic” is available now on all major platforms. Follow Tai Mistyque on Instagram for more information and updates on future releases.
About Tai Mistyque
Tai Mistyque is an R&B singer/songwriter, born and raised in Racine WI. She's best known for her smooth vocals and catchy hooks. Tai creates music for everyday women – whether they are seeking spiritual enlightenment, fighting for equal rights, or simply pursuing their dreams. She wants her music to be a soundtrack for those who are determined to make the most out of their lives. Tai Mistyque is the real deal – a once-in-a-generation talent capable of inspiring true change through her inspirational music.
