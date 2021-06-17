Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rags to Riches; Homeless to Heaven

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanne Ann Off’s “From Homeless to Heaven,” in its narrative, is much like a rags to riches story. However, the riches expressed in the novel transcends monetary values; it is spiritual fulfillment; a finding of home after years of wandering, and; finally letting go of one’s baggage after a weary journey. From Homeless to Heaven is a tale of redemption, resilience, and unbending faith that carries one from the lonely sidewalks to the promised land here on earth and after death.

Jeanne Ann Off earned an associate of arts degree from Colorado Woman’s College and a bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University. She completed a children’s books writing course at the Institute of Children’s Literature and a college degree from Faith Bible Institute. She has also published two other books, “Acid and Bribery” and “Cowboy on the Wrong Train.”

“From Homeless to Heaven” tells the unexpected friendship of two men standing on separate ends of a spectrum. Cody Cambres, a ranch owner, a Christian, and a man of immense faith. On the other end is Alan Purdy, a formerly homeless whose search for opportunity lead him to Cody’s ranch and loving home. As the story progresses, Cody and Alan made a fine team and developed a symbiotic working relationship and friendship. However, due to Alan’s personal experiences, he refuses to attend church with Cody and his family attend church regularly. This sparked Cody’s curiosity, and he soon discovers that Alan’s disdain for the church is mired in Alan’s own traumatic experience as a foster child bouncing around from home after home and being bullied for being a foster child at one of the churches he was forced to attend.

Grab your copy of “From Homeless to Heaven” and witness Alan’s transformation from an angry, formerly homeless and recently divorced man, into a more spiritually centered family man.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.


Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information

