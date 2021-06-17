Ribbon Cutting for New Jet Direct Mortgage Opens Branch Office In Westbury, NY
WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island based direct lender Jet Direct Mortgage held a gala ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their newest branch location in Westbury, New York. Present at the event was Town of North Hempstead’s District 1 Councilwoman Viviana Russell. The new branch location will increase Jet Direct’s local footprint, allowing Jet Direct to better serve the community.
The branch will be run by veteran mortgage professional Stacie Saunders who will be bringing her team of Sales Managers, Loan Officers and Operations staff to Jet Direct Mortgage as Jet Direct Mortgage’s newest Branch Manager. Saunders is well known throughout the industry and her team has a strong national, as well as local following. Bringing many years of experience in all aspects of the mortgage industry and have managed mortgage companies of all sizes, her industry knowledge is on par with the best and brightest in the business.
Stacie explained “I am excited to be a part of Jet Direct Mortgage’s winning team! Over the past few years I’ve been seeing and hearing great things about them as an organization – and since coming on board, things have only exceeded our expectations. The amount of support from ownership, operations, marketing and cutting edge technology has been greater than anything I’ve experienced!”
“We’re extremely excited about our expansion into Westbury.” states Jet Direct Chief Operating Office Peter Pescatore “Jet Direct Mortgage has been growing each year as others in the industry are scaling back, and remains focused on providing the communities we serve with tremendous value through exceptional loan options, amazing service, and technology to make the process faster and more efficient. The Westbury branch opens with a very strong and experienced team that will meet members’ needs and exceed their expectations and strengthens our presence on the island.”
Frank St. John
