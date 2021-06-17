Wet Lubricants Partnering with Center LV to Raise Awareness of Issues Impacting the LGBTQ+ Community of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NE, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In the spirit of Pride Month and all it stands for; to our customers, our company, our community, and our company founder Michael Trigg, CEO of Trigg Laboratories, manufacture of the best-selling Wet Lubricants, is partnering with The Center LV to raise awareness of issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community of Southern Nevada.

While it is still necessary to highlight the great work done by The Center LV with the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month, Trigg Laboratories/ Wet is dedicated to ensuring that these good works go on year-round, and so contributes to the good work of more than 300 non-profit community and educational organizations worldwide, throughout the year.

Wet Platinum luxury personal lubricants are for men, women, and couples and is a premium sex lube comprised of a pure silky silicone-based formula. Easy to apply, this luxury lubricant is not water-soluble so it can be used in the shower or tub. This FDA accepted medical advice is guaranteed to never be sticky and is condom compatible as well as toy safe.

Trigg Labs develops, formulate and package Wet® products at their 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. All Wet® formulas are manufactured and tested in compliance with FDA’s strict Medical Device Quality System Regulations (QSR) and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This ensures exceptional integrity and consistency and provides maximum comfort levels.

All Wet® products are created to meet the highest industry standards. From the best-selling Wet® Platinum® and Wet® Original® to our Fun Flavors®, Inttimo by Wet® Aromatherapy Massage & Bath Oils, Wet® Organics™, and the newest hybrid formula Wet® Gold Hybrid™ Wet® Brand is available in adult specialty boutiques and online stores in more than 60 countries around the world.

“Giving back has been paramount to us since our inception. Through our charitable giving program, we contribute to the good work of more than 300 non-profit community and educational organizations worldwide,” stated Michael Trigg.



About Trigg Laboratories

Founded in 1989 by Michael Trigg, Trigg Laboratories manufactures premium sexual wellness and consumer healthcare products, and is one of the world’s best-selling lines of personal lubricants and intimacy products.

About The Center LV

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in the summer of 1992 through efforts inspired by the Friday Night Men’s Rap Group at Community Counseling Center.

https://thecenterlv.org/



