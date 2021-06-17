Christian Eriksen to have heart-starting system fitted after collapse

Christian Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart-starting device following his collapse on the pitch during Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered cardiac arrest in his side’s defeat by Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The ICD – implantable cardioverter defibrillator – is “necessary due to rhythm disturbances”, Danish team doctor Morten Boesen said.

Eriksen remains in hospital but says he is “fine under the circumstances”.

The British Heart Foundation external-link describes an ICD as a small device which is placed under the skin, is connected to the heart with “thin wires” and “sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms”.

Boesen added: “Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and…