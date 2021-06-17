Book of Free Stuff
How to live a more sustainable and economical life using open-source technology.HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McGraw-Hill has published a new book: Create, Share, and Save Money Using Open-Source Projects.
The book takes lessons from one of the world's most prolific labs and shows everyone how to live a more sustainable and economical life using open-source technology.
Aimed at beginning hobbyists and makers, this engaging guide explains many ways to save money by making use of free, open-source technologies on everything from music, books, maps and videos to photographs, art, clothing, and cooking. The book shows the potential of at-home manufacturing, recycling projects—even how to score free big-ticket items, including housing and electricity. All the projects have big money saving in mind, but also big fun!
Create, Share, and Save Money Using Open-Source Projects lays out the many ways in which a common person can employ these resources on a small scale to live a more economical and sustainable lifestyle. Readers will get DIY projects that demonstrate making and sharing woodworking, electronics, mapping, 3D printing and much more.
• An easy to understand introduction to concepts of free and open-source sharing
• Includes numerous examples of technologies and the open-source communities that support them
• Puts makers and families in a position to save substantial amounts of money
