Book of Free Stuff

Create, Share, and Save Money Using Open-Source Projects

How to live a more sustainable and economical life using open-source technology.

HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- McGraw-Hill has published a new book : Create, Share, and Save Money Using Open-Source Projects.The book takes lessons from one of the world's most prolific labs and shows everyone how to live a more sustainable and economical life using open-source technology.Aimed at beginning hobbyists and makers, this engaging guide explains many ways to save money by making use of free, open-source technologies on everything from music, books, maps and videos to photographs, art, clothing, and cooking. The book shows the potential of at-home manufacturing, recycling projects—even how to score free big-ticket items, including housing and electricity. All the projects have big money saving in mind, but also big fun!Create, Share, and Save Money Using Open-Source Projects lays out the many ways in which a common person can employ these resources on a small scale to live a more economical and sustainable lifestyle. Readers will get DIY projects that demonstrate making and sharing woodworking, electronics, mapping, 3D printing and much more.• An easy to understand introduction to concepts of free and open-source sharing• Includes numerous examples of technologies and the open-source communities that support them• Puts makers and families in a position to save substantial amounts of money