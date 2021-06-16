Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Issues Statement on the Special Session

June, 16, 2021 (Juneau, AK) –  Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today about last night’s floor session in the Alaska House that resulted in an incomplete state budget.

“Last night’s floor votes on the upcoming budget resulted in a spending plan that is incomplete and creates uncertainty for Alaskans statewide. There is adequate time to fix this. I am urging both bodies to reengage on the budget and craft a solution, including all the necessary components, that can pass both the House and Senate before end of the special session Friday, June 18th. Failure to complete its constitutional duty could result in a detriment to state services and programs that Alaskans expect and deserve. I like many Alaskans want to see this issue resolved.”

###

