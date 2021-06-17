AUTOCONT signs a contract with pan-European institutions worth tens of millions of Euros
SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTOCONT has signed one of the biggest existing IT contracts in server technology in Europe. In the next 4 years, it will supply technology and consultancy services for the data centres of over fifty pan-European institutions, such as the European Parliament, EUROPOL, FRONTEX, European Medicines Agency, European Central Bank and the Secretariat of the European Commission. The contract is worth many tens of millions of Euros.
AUTOCONT will supply HPE server technology with Intel and AMD CPUs, hyperconverged infrastructure Nutanix, accessories, warranty services, installation, maintenance, and consultancy services virtually in all EU Member States. The Directorate-General for Informatics of the European Commission (DIGIT) has evaluated AUTOCONT’s bid under the sub-tender CRO12 as the best value for money. Having previously obtained a series of smaller contracts, AUTOCONT has now managed to benefit considerably from the framework contract DI/07754, which it obtained three years ago, as one of five European IT companies. Jaromír Babinec, statutory head of AUTOCONT B.V. Brussels and Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for the ARICOMA Group, said: “It’s a great commercial achievement for us, as well as a major strategic step forward.” He claims the contract is the first major achievement of the newly emerging business unit AUTOCONT INTERNATIONAL, composed of AUTOCONT teams in Brno and Brussels. This great success of AUTOCONT in Brussels is in line with the strategy of the ARICOMA Group, established as the IT pillar of KKCG three years ago. AUTOCONT INTERNATIONAL will first focus on the new delivery of infrastructure and related services for the European Commission, and for other international institutions. In the long term, projects implemented successfully in these institutions should become a springboard for conquering other markets in Benelux countries and prospectively also in Germany. AUTOCONT INTERNATIONAL is also planned to provide sales/pre-sales/project management activities for other members of the ARICOMA Group (see below) in those markets.
“The AUTOCONT INTERNATIONAL business unit uses the resources of the ARICOMA Group and a newly built international team. Jointly with other Group companies, it will manage a large portion of ARICOMA’s service portfolio,” added Milan Sameš, Group CEO of ARICOMA Group. He believes the company will do everything possible to successfully break into the demanding and, to some degree, impenetrable IT markets in Western Europe and the United States. In order to achieve this, AUTOCONT’s sales and pre-sales team will move to these respective countries.
About ARICOMA Group
It is the biggest Czech IT holding group, composed of the following companies: AUTOCONT, Cleverlance, DataSpring, AEC, Cloud4com, Internet Projekt, KOMIX, and Seavus. ARICOMA Group companies cover the entire portfolio of enterprise services, from ICT architecture design to infrastructure and cloud services, implementation of enterprise applications and to development of extensive proprietary software solutions and outsourcing. Its total sales exceeded CZK 8 billion last year.
About AUTOCONT
AUTOCONT has been successfully operating in the delivery of products, services and solutions in information and communication technology since 1990. Its fast development in the first decade was boosted by the production of its own brand of personal computers and the systematic development of a large sales and service network. In the second decade of its existence, AUTOCONT focused on the delivery of complex IT solutions and services for corporate clients and the state administration, slowly becoming one of the leaders in big and complex ICT projects.
Systematic and long-lasting development of professional capabilities, careful monitoring of customer needs and, finally, sophisticated internal organization – this all has made AUTOCONT the biggest and most important Czech supplier of information and communication technology.
