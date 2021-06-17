How to get dummy flight ticket for applying Schengen visa without buying the actual flight ticket
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schengen Visa Itinerary LLC – America’s progressive travel-friendly airline ticketing and visa processing company – has announced a tantalizing treat to travelers by offering up to 50% discount on its flight itinerary and hotel booking services. This move comes in just as several countries in EU’s Schengen Region open up their borders for vacationers and visitors. Regarded as a “double bonanza” targeted to amplify the loyalty quotient between SVI and its customers, this announcement has multiplied the level of enthusiasm amongst the American traveling community.
It is common knowledge that obtaining a flight itinerary or dummy flight ticket is always a better option compared to purchasing actual flight tickets for processing Schengen Visas. A flight itinerary contains almost the same details as an actual ticket. It includes the traveler’s name, reservation number, flight number, travel dates to and from the destination country, booking ID, etc. However, the advantage of obtaining a flight itinerary for visa processing is that prospective travelers can make any number of modifications to flight details, destinations, and travel dates as they want. This is not possible with a valid flight ticket in which cancellation and re-booking charges come into play. So, ultimately, buying a flight itinerary works out cheaper than the actual ticket and at the same time is acceptable by the Visa Processing Authorities. The flight itinerary is then swapped for an authentic airline ticket once the visa is granted.
CEO of Schengen Visa Itinerary, further expounds: “Processing visa applications is an expensive affair, more so if you are travelling with family members. That is why we strive to create only the best, pocket-friendly travel packages for our clients. My team of travel experts takes a lot of care to ensure that our customers save money every step of the way. And one of the best ways to do so is to book dummy flight tickets and hotel reservations instead of paying for the actual flight tickets or hotel accommodation. We can always convert the dummy tickets / room bookings into valid flight tickets and hotel bookings once the visa application is approved and the passport stamped by the Consulate of the particular Schengen country. As EU and the Schengen Region take a break from the Covid Crisis, we thought we’d add more wind to our clients’ travel plans by giving them up to 50% off on our already cheap flight itinerary and hotel booking services. We have provided straightforward access to this discount feature via our Home Page at https://www.schengenvisaitinerary.com.”
Mr. Robert Adams, a longstanding patron of Schengen Visa Itinerary, exclaims excitedly: “I am truly on cloud nine! I love traveling, and SVI has always been my go-to spot for visa processing. Their travel packages and related services are so budget-friendly… one of the best I’ve ever experienced. So, the thrill of finally being able to take off to the EU again, and the idea of getting up to 50% cut on my Schengen Visa flight itinerary is an incredible piece of news. I can’t wait to ring them up!”
Schengen Visa Itinerary bolsters this discount offer with a few more add-on services. These include:
• Flight itinerary validity of between 48 hours to 14 days
• Immediate one-to-one Covid-19 travel updates as and when they are implemented
• Exemption from cancellation charges
• Free of cost flight itinerary and hotel bookings for children under 12 years of age
About Schengen Visa Itinerary LLC:
Established in 2018 Schengen Visa Itinerary (www.SchengenVisaItinerary.com) is a well-known name in the Travel & Tourism industry with extensive expertise in fulfilling processing and documentation requirements of Schengen Visas, Travel Itineraries, Hotel Bookings, and Travel Insurance. They offer package deals as well as customized travel solutions to travel enthusiasts in America and other parts of the world.
