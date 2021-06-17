nuVizz's Final Mile Delivery Platform to exhibit at CLDA Final Mile Forum and showcase new platform capabilities
nuDeliverit by nuVizz, a final mile delivery platform will be exhibiting at the CLDA Final Mile Forum & Expo June 23-25
On top of our platform capabilities, we have integrated with almost all of the courier delivery technology solution providers. This gives our large customers a single solution to manage their network”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITES STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nuVizz to exhibit at CLDA Final Mile Forum and showcase new platform capabilities
— Pratik Jagad
nuDeliverit by nuVizz, a final mile delivery visibility and execution platform will be exhibiting at the CLDA Final Mile Forum & Expo June 23-25, 2021 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.
The event includes the opportunity to meet with 3PLs, shippers, freight forwarders and final mile logistics providers. The action-packed event features an expo and includes speakers from the logistics industry and world-class speaker, Sandy Gennaro.
Meet us at Booth 400 to know how we can help solve your delivery management challenges. Our Chief of Product Pratik Jagad, will be available to discuss how our AI based capabilities can optimize your final mile delivery operations. Our advanced event driven microservices architecture can create custom workflows and tailored solutions at scale. Visit the link below to learn more about the event.
nuDeliverIt platform will be showcasing the new multi-hub delivery orchestration functionality which is very common in the final mile ecosystem. The multi-hub orchestration capability automates the different legs of a shipment cascading the delivery ETAs and helps plan and execute delivery legs. The platform has also added capabilities for product receipt and advanced returns logistics. “On top of our platform capabilities, we have integrated with almost all of the courier delivery technology solution providers. This gives our large customers a single solution to manage their entire network”, says Pratik Jagad, Chief Product Officer at nuVizz Inc.
https://clda.org/event/fmf-2021/
#CLDA #FinalMileForumAndExpo #lastmile #deliverymanagement
The nuDeliverIt™ platform caters to all stakeholders in the final mile logistics ecosystem – shippers, retailers, 3PLs, carriers, drivers and the end customers, all on a single platform. nuDeliverIt™ is a true network-based platform that operates on an event management architecture connecting all stakeholders without creating point-to-point integrations, giving all stakeholders the same version of the truth with its context sensitive visibility. The platform operates without the requirement for traditional EDI or API connections between stakeholders. The SaaS platform today helps customers in all kinds of delivery businesses from furniture, appliances, medical supplies, auto parts, office supplies, freight-forwarding, home delivery etc. The nuDeliverIt™ platform is the largest final mile SaaS platform with more 50 million transactions. “
About nuVizz
nuDeliverIt by nuVizz, is a true network based end-to-end final mile delivery visibility and execution platform. The platform provides final mile delivery management capabilities to more than 25,000 drivers and 1500 carriers across the US. The platform manages more than a million transactions a day.
The platform now provides out-of-the-box functionality to large shippers and carriers to build their own final mile delivery crowd ecosystem to expand their reach. The crowd sourcing functionality enables shippers and carriers to on-board new drivers, capture credentials, broadcast deliveries/loads and enable self-dispatch. It augments nuDeliverIt platform’s existing network based real-time visibility and execution capabilities.
nuDeliverIt has also added some exciting new features to enhance the driver adoption of mobile app and returns management functionality. For more info, visit http://www.nudeliverit.com.
About CLDA
The CLDA is a non-profit professional association that connects and leads members of the time-critical logistics and delivery industries. The association serves the needs of its 2,900 essential service members who are logistics professionals, carriers, shippers, drivers, air cargo logistics providers, 3PLs and vendors servicing today’s supply chain companies. The CLDA gives its members access to a diverse network of logistics professionals looking to create new business opportunities and share decades of practical insights. They provide an avenue for amplifying members’ voices on key issues and help them participate in the regulatory discussions shaping the industry. The CLDA keeps members informed and educated on trends, current issues and best practices. For more information visit clda.org
Gururaj Rao
nuVizz, Inc.
+1 770-877-2463
marketing@nuvizz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Gartner Recognizes nuDeliverIt Final Mile Delivery Solution