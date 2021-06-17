AMBER Alert – Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and numerous other local and state agencies to locate 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert on Wednesday, June 16th.

She was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15th. Hawkins County investigators immediately began working the case. Shortly after that, an Endangered Child Alert was issued. New information and a growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the TBI to issue a statewide AMBER Alert less than twelve hours later.

Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3’0″, and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

At this time, the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remain unclear. Should we develop information that she was abducted and have suspect and vehicle specifics to provide, we will share it with the public immediately.

We are asking residents who live in the area of Ben Hill Road to please check any trail cameras or surveillance cameras they may have for video or photos of Summer. We also encourage residents in that area to check out buildings, sheds, or any other possible space where she could have sought shelter.

Please only share information from credible sources. Sharing speculation or rumors only makes the process more difficult for law enforcement by increasing the number of non-credible tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.