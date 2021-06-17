Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,257 in the last 365 days.

Telemedicine: Safe Steps for Patients

Covid-19 is spurring telemedicine growth. Plan ahead, stay alert, and be aware of costly scams.

Verify Coverage — More insurers are covering telemed, but verify coverage before setting your appointment.

Telemed App — Learn how your telemed app or online portal works, and test it before you use it.

Quiet Area — Set up in a quiet area with good lighting, and make sure your device is plugged in or charged.

Prescriptions — Have your prescriptions ready so you can discuss them accurately.

Refuse Strangers — Scammers try to lure you with “free” exams by doctors you don’t know. They steal your ID and insurance and may falsely bill you too.

Fishy Charges — Check for bogus charges, like a 30-minute session that was billed as an hour.

If you suspect that you’re a victim of telemedicine fraud, report it safely, easily, and anonymously at https://insurance.utah.gov/consumer/fraud/report-fraud.

Description of telemedicine and its potential scams

Telemedicine Stay Safe

You just read:

Telemedicine: Safe Steps for Patients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.