Telemedicine: Safe Steps for Patients

Covid-19 is spurring telemedicine growth. Plan ahead, stay alert, and be aware of costly scams.

Verify Coverage — More insurers are covering telemed, but verify coverage before setting your appointment.

Telemed App — Learn how your telemed app or online portal works, and test it before you use it.

Quiet Area — Set up in a quiet area with good lighting, and make sure your device is plugged in or charged.

Prescriptions — Have your prescriptions ready so you can discuss them accurately.

Refuse Strangers — Scammers try to lure you with “free” exams by doctors you don’t know. They steal your ID and insurance and may falsely bill you too.

Fishy Charges — Check for bogus charges, like a 30-minute session that was billed as an hour.

If you suspect that you’re a victim of telemedicine fraud, report it safely, easily, and anonymously at https://insurance.utah.gov/consumer/fraud/report-fraud.

Telemedicine Stay Safe