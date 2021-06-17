ZeroDown Software Announces Industry’s First Ultra HA™ Solution for Azure Stack HCI and Azure Stack Hub

ZDS Banner Microsoft Azure Stack Tested

ZeroDown, HPE and Intel team to deliver new and unique ZERO data loss solution for business-critical applications from the Enterprise core to the edge

We are pleased with the culmination of deep joint engineering and certification with Microsoft and HPE to bring new levels of ultra-high availability to Microsoft Azure Stack Hub HCI environments.” — Alan Gin, Co-founder and CEO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroDown, Intel and HPE have collaborated to develop and deliver a new Ultra HA™ solution designed to meet the unique challenges of today’s digital transformation journey in a hybrid multi-cloud world. ZeroDownSoftware for Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft Azure Stack Hub delivers transactional-level continuous availability from on-premise data centers to remote worker environments, eliminating downtime and data loss. This new and unique solution is designed to keep businesses running seamlessly even through planned or unplanned downtime events.The realities of the global pandemic brought unprecedented levels of remote workers into the mainstream and in the process established a new set of unique challenges for IT professionals and employees. The businesses that survived and thrived through the pandemic were those fortified by the right digital foundation capable of transforming when faced with a crisis.MS Azure Stack HCI is becoming the hybrid cloud of choice with Enterprises. It offers Enterprises a way to modernize their data centers, modernize IT, modernize virtualization for their digital transformation journey and provides a seamless path of protecting their MS Windows Server environment and investments as the next generation Windows Server.Microsoft Azure Stack is a core digital foundation for hybrid and multi-cloud resilience, extending Azure services and capabilities from the core to edge and remote locations. Microsoft Azure Stack is driving consolidation of communications, collaboration and business processes onto a single platform, which creates new demands for continuous availability, zero data loss and seamless workload mobility even in disconnected mode models.Through innovative new solutions and customer-friendly delivery models as well as pay-as-you-go pricing, ZeroDown Ultra High Availability™ can be deployed seamlessly, using existing IT resources. These solutions are designed to work across HPE Proliant-based Azure Stack HCI and Azure Stack Hub environments offering enterprises a wide portfolio of hybrid cloud choice.Maximize Value of Microsoft Azure Stack HCI EnvironmentsZero DownSoftware is a powerful and cost-effective answer for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI deployments where transactional-level continuous availability is required, eliminating data loss while keeping businesses running seamlessly through planned or unplanned downtime events.• ZeroDown’s Always Available™ technology is a non-intrusive, agent-less, software solution designed to continuously journal and automatically sync every transaction across 1+n locations.• All servers in the Azure Stack Clusters are “hot” and are “active.” There is no server hierarchy, and consequently no single point of failure.• All transactions, data exchanges, and other network activities occur equally and simultaneously on multiple secure application servers even when separated by hundreds of miles.“ IT leaders today are largely unanimous that the pandemic has worked to accelerate adoption of digital and cloud-led technologies necessary to thrive in the new normal” says Alan Gin, Co-founder and CEO from ZeroDown Software.”There are plenty of back up and disaster recovery solutions claiming to offer improved Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs), but our patented, transaction-level solution sets the bar much higher with an entirely new always available standard of RPO = ZERO.”“ZeroDown software is tailor made for this new world where simple, efficient and continuous availability is required across any platform, for any workload, on-premise or in the cloud, without specialized IT resources. We are pleased with the culmination of deep joint engineering and certification with Microsoft and HPE to bring new levels of ultra-high availability to Microsoft Azure Stack Hub HCI environments.”ZeroDown Software and HPE CertificationAs a HPE Advanced Technology Partner, ZeroDown Software has certified their UltraHA™ software across the following HPE Azure Stack Hub and Azure Stack HCI platforms:• Azure Stack Hub: Proliant (Server) with Simplivity• Azure Stack Hub: Proliant (Server) with Nimble• Azure Stack HCI: Proliant (Server) with Simplivity• Azure Stack HCI: Proliant (Server) with NimbleThrough a special joint relationship with HPE, ZeroDown is now able to offer Microsoft Azure Stack Hub HCI customers a free 30-day trial of ZeroDown Cloud Fast as well as free ZeroDown Software licenses, including remote installation.About ZERODOWNSoftwareZeroDownSoftware provides Ultra High Availability™ solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud. ZeroDown’s patented Always Available™ technology brings resilience to business applications running on any IT infrastructure, protecting transactions and data with zero downtime. For more information, please visit http://www.zerodownsoftware.com

