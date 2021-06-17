E-GRIP has Begun Raising Support for New Fitness App

Ooh Inc will start raising support for its fitness product "E-GRIP" on Kickstarter. The E-GRIP is a next generation fitness product that connects to an app.

SAITAMA-CITY, SAITAMA-PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Points about E-GRIP・ Next Generation Fitness device・ Turn Home into a Training Gym・ The First App is the Boxing Fitness Called "Play Boxing"・ Next Generation Fitness deviceThe E-GRIP is a fitness device that connects to a smartphone app. In recent years, when corona has restricted outside activity, exercising at home has become the norm. It is easy to get started, but it does not last long at all. This is where E-GRIP comes in. The E-GRIP makes it easy for clients to start exercising anytime, anywhere by connecting to the app on their smartphone.・ Turn Home into a Training GymExercising at home can be quite tedious, involving clearing away furniture, laying out yoga mats, and putting them away when users are done. All clients need is the E-GRIP, install the dedicated app on their smartphone, and they are ready to go.・ The First App is the Boxing Fitness Called "Play Boxing"Key Points about Play Boxing・ Everyone can continue to enjoy hard-core fitness as if they were playing a rhythm game・ Efficient exercise supervised by a professional boxer・ Everyone can continue to enjoy hard-core fitness as if they were playing a rhythm gameIt is like a rhythm game, and it is a fun way to get a real workout so clients can keep going. There are more than 80 songs, from rock to pop. All the exercise movements are original and created in accordance with the songs, so clients will never get bored.・ Efficient exercise supervised by a professional boxerIt is supervised by Mr. Johji Nogi, a former professional boxer himself, who was the training partner of former WBC World Flyweight Champion Daisuke Naito, and trained numerous boxers and martial artists such as Kaoru Uno, Hayato, Shuka Hamasaki, and Daigo Higa.About SalesOoh! Inc. has started pre-sales and fundraising on Kickstarter from May 31, 2021. The company will use the funds raised to make the E-GRIP mold and proceed with general sales.・KickstarterYusuke ShirakiOoh Inc+81 9064841274email us here

E-GRIP Trailer (Japanese/English)