Hickman County Man Charged with Homicide, Attempted Homicide

HICKMAN COUNTY – A investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County man, on charges including homicide and attempted homicide.

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, Tuesday afternoon, TBI agents, along with the Centerville Police Department and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Highway 100. A female, Lucy Brewer (DOB 12-01-1967) was found deceased at the home. An adult male also suffered a gunshot wound, and was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment. During the course of the investigation, Gary Tidwell was identified as the individual responsible for the shootings.

Early Wednesday morning, Gary Tidwell (DOB 11/14/1959) was located in a wooded area on County Line Road, and was taken into custody. Tidwell is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into the Hickman County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending a hearing.