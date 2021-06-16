Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,249 in the last 365 days.

6/16/21-KĪKĪAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR RAMP CLOSING FOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

For Immediate News Release: June 16, 2021

KĪKĪAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR RAMP CLOSING FOR  IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

(KEKAHA, KAUA‘I) The Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor ramp will be closed from Monday, June 21,  to Sunday, August 15, for the installation of new boat ramp panels on the above-water portion and concrete pavement at the top of the ramp.

During this period, only the boat ramp will be closed. All other parts of the harbor will be open including bathrooms, pavilion, vehicle parking areas, and the wooden marginal loading dock, used for loading and unloading passengers.

Kīkīaola boat ramp users will be permitted to launch their vessels from the Port Allen Small Boat Harbor approximately 9 miles east of Kīkīaola.

Portions of the paved area at the top of the boat ramp will be inaccessible while new concrete pavement is being installed.  Access to the beach on the east side of the harbor will not be blocked.

Kīkīaola Small Boat Harbor will fully reopen on Monday, August 16th.

 

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]

 

 

 

You just read:

6/16/21-KĪKĪAOLA SMALL BOAT HARBOR RAMP CLOSING FOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.