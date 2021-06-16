Eighth District Judge Hears Oral Argument Virtually

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Anita Laster Mays heard oral arguments today on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Judge Laster Mays sat in place of Justice Jennifer Brunner, who recused herself from Lamar Advantage GP Company, LLC, et al. v. City of Cincinnati, Ohio, et. Al., Case No. 2020-0931.

“My experience sitting with the Justices of the Supreme Court of Ohio today was invigorating,” Judge Laster Mays said. “Any time that I am able to participate in a case decision that impacts the lives of Ohio’s citizens is an honor. I am here to serve.”

Judge Laster Mays last sat for oral arguments at the Supreme Court in December 2017.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Judge Laster Mays received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and her law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

The Eighth District serves Cuyahoga County in northern Ohio, and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.