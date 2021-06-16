The World’s Best: 526 UPG Sustainability Leaders commit to training 10,000 citizens across the world
Young leaders (18 to 35 years) from over 100 countries, completed a 9-week training and they commit to train 10,000 citizens across all world regions.
Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety.”GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global announces the certification of 526 young leaders as UPG Sustainability Leaders in the Class of 2021. The certified candidates, young leaders (18 to 35 years) from over 100 countries, completed a 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability and they are already taking action in communities around the world. The Class of 2021 makes a commitment to directly train 10,000 citizens across all world regions. More: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
— Rosamund Zander, Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership
UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. With less than a decade to go to the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UPG Sustainability Leadership encourages and enables citizens at all levels to take positive action in their communities. Countries that are highly represented in the Class of 2021 include: Nigeria, Brazil, Afghanistan, India, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and Pakistan among a total of 101 countries and territories. The full list is available.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest, the most comprehensive and the best sustainability leadership training. The training is designed and managed by United People Global (Switzerland), working in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership (USA) and is enabled by a coalition of inspired and inspiring partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander.
“Everything about you brings hope to us all, because you are the new and beautiful representation of the world in its entirety. You are from many different places and cultures. You are diverse, passionate, and you are young. Every one of you has taken strong action, traveled out of your comfort zone, opened your eyes to new learnings and new experiences. You are the people to regenerate our world, to start life up again where life has faded. Thank you for doing this program. Thank you for being inspired, And now you get to pay it all forward.” Rosamund Zander, Founding and Flagship Partner of UPG Sustainability Leadership.
“We started small and we focused on doing what we do with love. Today we are humbled by the impact that we are having around the world. We are inspired by the commitment of young people as well as by the quality of partners and collaborators that are working with us. Thank you! Together we are making the world a better place. Please let us keep building,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.
What Happened?
UPG Sustainability Leaders, young leaders (18 to 35 years) from over 100 countries, completed a free and intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They each started their journey as one among over 4,300 applicants from over 150 countries and territories who applied to join the programme. A global Selection Council reviewed the applications to select the most impactful and the most diverse candidates and the announcement of the selected candidates took place at a ceremony that was held on Valentine’s Day: 14 February 2021.
The training provides knowledge, experience and exposure in two important dimensions: 1) the “methods” and 2) the “issues”. Thereby empowering these young leaders to become problem-solvers that focus on positive action. Among the “methods” includes the UPG Four Pillars, ethics, project management, fundraising, network building, movement building, strategy, facilitation, the art of story-telling and more. Among the issues includes the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations: Education, Health, Food, Gender, Sustainable Production, Sustainable Consumption, Peace and Justice and more.
The training was conducted in collaboration with leading and inspiring institutions and experts including the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership, Globethics.net, The Vox Institute, Delta Airlines, The National Park Service (USA), Accountability Lab, UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, The Center for Non-Violent Communication, Mind Armour, iamtheCODE, Ananda Partners, Conti Advanced Business Learning and more.
What is Happening Now?
UPG Sustainability Leaders have started taking action in their communities. They make two commitments to be delivered within a year: 1) To train others to take positive action on sustainability and 2) To lead projects related to sustainability in their communities or organisations. The Class of 2019 set a standard by training over 6,000 citizens (and counting). The Class of 2021 has set a target to directly train 10,000 citizens around the world. In addition, their local projects span across the UN’s Sustainable Development goals and specific projects include: Improving Rural Girls' Menstrual Sanitation and Hygiene, Climate Hackathon, Global Green Traveller, Resilient Space (for young people in urban areas), Conscious Consumers, Anti-Trafficking of Wild Animals, Green Construction and many more.
The work, achievements and milestones of UPG Sustainability Leaders are highlighted in #UPGSustainability Leadership Journey events taking place around the world.
What Happens Next?
60 UPG Sustainability Leaders will be selected for an additional one week training on Hurricane Island (USA) with costs covered.
"The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is incredibly proud to partner with United People Global to certify UPG Sustainability Leaders from around the world. This unique partnership has trained leaders ready to take action for our environment and society. We are eager to bring 60 of these sustainability leaders to Hurricane Island in the summer to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other," said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
Some Voices from the Class of 2021
“It was an amazing journey! And I am so glad to be a part of the UPG Community. Personally for me it was good chance to get new international experience and interact with leaders around the world. So much love from Ukraine.” Bohdana Kapitsa #UPGSustainability Leader from Ukraine.
“When we are humble to nature, nature is humble to us and Mama Earth’s humbleness is our inspiration.” - Sudesh Pokhrel #UPGSustainability Leader from Bhutan
“Among my favourite quotes from the training is one from Mon. Ike Obiora: “Winners don’t quit, but they take a break.” - Uwakmfon Alfred #UPGSustainability Leader from Nigeria
“Those weeks were inexplicable. In each session, I had a different learning experience and feeling. However, throughout the training, the feeling that “we are one” remained.” - Pablo Mingoti #UPGSustainability Leader from Brazil
“This class greatly influenced me ...this class really changed my life ...a class that was full of love, peace, energy and education. I love you all deeply and I want to share this love, affection and beauty with the whole world and all people.” - Rahmatullah Niazi #UPGSustainability Leader from Afghanistan.
“The training given us is valuable and I do appreciate the fact that you made it enjoyable. I feel fully prepared to deal with issues in my community and to make an impact. We will forever be grateful for the wisdom, experience and personal presentations. For me, it exceeded my expectations. This program has given me very useful tools to train others and to implement projects to the benefit of my community.” - Sharon Rose Aggrey #UPGSustainability Leader from Ghana.
“We can’t just learn from books or lectures, we learn from experience and lives and I think UPG is all about that - learning from one another.” - Rishika Rastogi #UPGSustainability Leader from India.
“Poverty is complex and I’m passionate about SDG1 because I passionately hate poverty, it just causes too much suffering, causes desperation and the list goes on. Secondly, to eliminate poverty, you have to think of strategic and integrated projects. You address social, economic, environmental and even cultural issues. SDG 1 challenges me to think Big and Beyond. I love it.” - Linda Kathambi #UPGSustainability Leader from Kenya.
Countries and Territories represented in the #UPGSustainability Class of 2021
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Chad
China
Colombia
Comoros
Djibouti
DR Congo
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Ethiopia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guinea
Guyana
Haiti
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mexico
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Palestine
Papua New Guinea
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
South Ossetia
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Swaziland
Tajikistan
Tanzania
The Gambia
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Note to Editors
More about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://upglive.org/upgsustainability-introvideo
More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us/
Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join/
Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination/
Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. We believe that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Ana Zoria
United People Global
comms@unitedpeople.global
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
UPG Sustainability Leadership - An Introduction