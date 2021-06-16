1-800-HANSONS Your Trusted Home Improvement Expert for a Lifetime

Regional Manager, Justin Thuss

Announces its new regional manager of Tri-state locations in Omaha, Des Moines, Sioux Falls

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800-HANSONS is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Thuss as the new Regional Manager of 1-800 HANSONS tri-state locations; Omaha, Des Moines, and Sioux Falls.

Justin Thuss started with 1-800 HANSONS in February of 2017 as a sales representative at the corporate office in Troy, MI. In 2018 Thuss became a Manager in Training. Later that same year he became the general manager of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota location. Thuss has been focused throughout his career and managed all aspects of business including sales, service, installation, and direct marketing for 1-800-HANSONS. “Building a new team and increasing sales in Sioux Falls was what we set out to achieve in that location. We want our customers to be happy with their home improvement, and return for future services, expressed Thuss. “I’m incredibly proud to be in this new leadership role. I look forward to continuing excellent customer service, combining sales growth resources, and providing outstanding products and service for homeowners in Omaha, Des Moines and Sioux Falls.”

We are excited to have Justin lead the tri-state regional team. I look forward to his leadership, energy and passion that will help continue to build the locations in Omaha, Des Moines, and Sioux Falls stated Joseph Stackhouse, Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-HANSONS.

Press inquiries: media@hansons.com

1-800-HANSONS has been in business for over 30 years as a Trusted Home Improvement Expert specializing in windows, roofing, siding, gutter guards, and patio doors. 1-800-HANSONS offers a lifetime guarantee providing service in seven states, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Utah, and South Dakota. The long-lasting home improvements from 1-800-HANSONS advance the quality of life for all its communities.

