Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

SB 416, PN 910 (Gordner) – Amends the Professional Nursing Law, to provide for the official designation of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and related requirements for certification. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 561, PN 909 (Fontana) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, through a competitive solicitation for proposals process and also authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Governor and the Department of Corrections, to convey to Alexander Delmont Bard and Melissa Marie Bard, certain lands and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 649, PN 1026 (Rapp) – The bill creates the Access to Congregate Care Facilities Act and provides for essential caregivers in long-term care facilities during disaster emergencies related to communicable diseases. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

HB 765, PN 1420 (B. Miller) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities, further providing for specific powers of department and local authorities. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1154, PN 1824 (Masser) – Amends the Liquor Code (P.L. 90, No. 21 of 1951) to allow restaurant or hotel license holders to be permanently be permitted to sell prepared beverages and mixed drinks for off-premise consumption. As amended the bill will also permit for the sale of ready to drink cocktails (RTDs) outside of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) system, allow liquor licensees that are permanently closing to sell their remaining liquor and wine to other liquor licensees, and to provide temporary opportunities to aid liquor licensees during and after the emergency declaration. Senator Brewster motioned to revert to prior printer number (1421). The motion failed by a vote of 21-29. The bill was approved by a vote of 26-24.

SB 255, PN 230 (Browne) – This bill is the General Appropriations Act for FY 2021-22. This legislation includes state and federal appropriations for the 2020-21 fiscal year in the General Fund, select Special Funds, and the COVID Response Restricted Account. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 265, PN 242 (Browne) – Provides $268.832 million in funding for the Pennsylvania State University for the 2021-22 fiscal year. In addition, the bill specifies that money of the restricted account within the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund is appropriated in the 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 266, PN 243 (Browne) – Provides $154.853 million in funding for the University of Pittsburgh for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 45-5 was recorded.

SB 267, PN 244 (Browne) – Provides $158.206 million in funding for Temple University for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 268, PN 245 (Browne) – Provides $15.166 million in funding for Lincoln University for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 269, PN 246 (Browne) – Provides $31.955 million in funding for the University of Pennsylvania for the 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.