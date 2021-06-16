Cubix Stars’ Night | 2008 - 2021 Cubix Will Mark Its Anniversary This Week, June 19, 2021.
Cubix to mark its anniversary in grand fashion amid outstanding employee and company success, on June 19, 2021.
I believe that my best achievement is my team.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix will celebrate its anniversary on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 6 pm. Gracing the occasion will be CEO Cubix, Salman Lakhani. The attendees at Cubix Stars’ Night will primarily comprise Cubix employees and their immediate families.
— Salman Lakhani - CEO, Cubix
Now that Covid-related restrictions are being relaxed, Cubix has decided to proceed with its plans for its celebration. This event marks another year of milestones achieved amid monumental employee and company success earned during challenging times.
What Makes this Celebration Special?
Despite continuous restrictions and hurdles to work during the pandemic that have affected operations, Cubix is proud of the way that the entire company has successfully navigated through it all. They worked to reshape the company’s largescale operations so that work could continue unhindered while people remained safe indoors.
For many months, no one attended work at Cubix’s offices in Florida, Karachi, and Dubai, but a rapidly established systematic approach ensured that work continued. The results were outstanding.
This weekend, Cubix will celebrate these results while announcing their top performers in various categories, in the spirit of cohesiveness, not just as a typical corporate event, but to demonstrate fraternity with fellow workers proudly called, the Cubix Family.
Cubix Stars’ Night is Reminiscent of 2018 Cubix’s 10 Year Celebration
The last time an event of this scale took place was in 2018 when Cubix marked 10 years of operation. Akin to this year’s plans, in 2018 the company had invited all their employees and their immediate families, too, amid grand preparations and media coverage.
Also, similar to 2018’s Cubvaganza, Saturday’s Cubix Stars’ Night will have a variety of hosts from different departments of the company who will manage the proceedings in segments and engage participants in a lively fashion. Staff and their families will participate in a fun-filled game show with surprises to make this event a roaring success.
About Cubix
With headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients around the globe with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. We revolutionize businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and result-driven solutions. Since 2008, we’ve helped create tons of mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for diverse industries. We aim to continue creating revolutionary innovations.
