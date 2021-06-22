IBM Wave for z/VM™ Users - Path to Continued Support for Wave Announced by Log-On Software
Log-On Software, an IBM business partner, announces 'Log-On Wave for IBM Z', a path to support for users of 'IBM Wave for z/VM'
We are pleased to see the marketplace enthusiasm for our follow-on offering to IBM Wave for z/VM and we look forward to bringing new capabilities and value to the user community.”BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBM Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z™, announced general availability of Log-On Wave for IBM Z on March 8, 2021.
— Danny Zeitouny
IBM Wave for z/VM™ users who require continued support and enhancements for Wave are moving to Log-On Wave for IBM Z. Wave simplifies administration and operation of virtual Linux® servers running on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE™. IT organizations and service providers benefit from an intuitive graphical interface and intelligent functionality that:
- Improves productivity by simplifying administration, configuration and management.
- Future-proofs operations by shielding complexity and enabling less experienced administrators to easily manage highly virtualized infrastructures.
“We are pleased to see the marketplace enthusiasm for our follow-on offering to IBM Wave for z/VM and look forward to bringing new capabilities and value to the user community.” said Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. “Log-On Wave for IBM Z continues our long tradition of delivering outstanding solutions to IBM Z users.”
IT organizations and service providers need to quickly respond to changing business requirements by rapidly deploying virtual resources and diagnosing and resolving system issues. Log-On Wave for IBM Z accelerates operations and reduces friction, ensuring that service level agreements are met, and customer expectations are exceeded.
If your operations would benefit from simplified administration of virtualized Linux in your IBM Z or IBM LinuxONE environment, we would like to hear from you. Please call us at +1-603-458-5508 or email info@log-on.com.
About Log-On Software
Log-on is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today’s most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking and Cellular.
Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages the organization’s investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control a powerful Db2 utility automation solution that intelligently generates the right utility jobs, at the right time, for the right objects.. Our portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world’s largest enterprises.
The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Log-On Software and the Log-On logo are trademarks of Log-On Software. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Mark Schora
Log-On Software Inc.
+1 603-458-5508
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn