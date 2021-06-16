Attorney Serving in Virginia, Maryland the District of Columbia Provides Helpful Resources for Elders and their Families
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C., represents individuals injured through medical malpractice or elder neglect. The law firm recently published several links of helpful resources for seniors and their families. These links cover everything from federal agencies that can assist people in making decisions about seeking assistance to nursing homes to non-profit and advocacy groups pushing for better health care for our seniors.
"There are some great links helping consumers out, but you need to know where to look," explains elder abuse attorney Jeffrey J. Downey. This article summarizes important resources and will take you to various federal government healthcare departments and agencies including:
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality - Evidence-Based Statistics on Health Care outcomes
Centers for Medicaid Services - Government Agency that Runs Medicare and Medicaid Program
National Institute on Aging – Gerontology or Study of The Elderly
Social Security Administration – Government Agency Managing Retirement and Disability
Administration on Aging - Providing Government Program to the Elderly
Health and Human Services – Government’s Primary Agency to Protect American’s Health
ADEAR – Information on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This link will take you to subject headings such as the following consumer advocacy groups:
CCAL – Consumer Advocacy Group Supporting the Rights of Assisted Living
Consumer Voice –Addressing the concerns of substandard care in nursing homes
AARP – America’s Strongest Advocacy Group for Seniors
Medicare Advocacy – A 35-year-old non-profit organization that supports comprehensive Medicare
coverage
The National Senior Citizens Law Center – Non-profit that advocates for low-income elderly
Families USA – National Non-Profit that provides information for the uninsured
CHRSA – Center for Health System and Research Analysis (Research Organization)
National Center for Elder Abuse - Fact sheet providing up-to-date information regarding elder abuse in the United States.
No one should be alone when dealing with a nursing home or assisted living facility that has harmed a loved one. Have the law on your side.
If you or a loved one have been injured in a nursing home or assisted living facility, contact the Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C.
On the web at www.jeffdowney.com
Phone: (703) 564-7357; (703) 564-7318
8270 Greensboro Drive, Suite 810
Mclean, VA 22102
jdowney@jeffdowney.com
Jeffrey J. Downey
"There are some great links helping consumers out, but you need to know where to look," explains elder abuse attorney Jeffrey J. Downey. This article summarizes important resources and will take you to various federal government healthcare departments and agencies including:
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality - Evidence-Based Statistics on Health Care outcomes
Centers for Medicaid Services - Government Agency that Runs Medicare and Medicaid Program
National Institute on Aging – Gerontology or Study of The Elderly
Social Security Administration – Government Agency Managing Retirement and Disability
Administration on Aging - Providing Government Program to the Elderly
Health and Human Services – Government’s Primary Agency to Protect American’s Health
ADEAR – Information on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This link will take you to subject headings such as the following consumer advocacy groups:
CCAL – Consumer Advocacy Group Supporting the Rights of Assisted Living
Consumer Voice –Addressing the concerns of substandard care in nursing homes
AARP – America’s Strongest Advocacy Group for Seniors
Medicare Advocacy – A 35-year-old non-profit organization that supports comprehensive Medicare
coverage
The National Senior Citizens Law Center – Non-profit that advocates for low-income elderly
Families USA – National Non-Profit that provides information for the uninsured
CHRSA – Center for Health System and Research Analysis (Research Organization)
National Center for Elder Abuse - Fact sheet providing up-to-date information regarding elder abuse in the United States.
No one should be alone when dealing with a nursing home or assisted living facility that has harmed a loved one. Have the law on your side.
If you or a loved one have been injured in a nursing home or assisted living facility, contact the Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C.
On the web at www.jeffdowney.com
Phone: (703) 564-7357; (703) 564-7318
8270 Greensboro Drive, Suite 810
Mclean, VA 22102
jdowney@jeffdowney.com
Jeffrey J. Downey
The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C.
+1 703-564-7357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn