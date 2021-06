Attorney Serving in Virginia, Maryland the District of Columbia Provides Helpful Resources for Elders and their Families

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, June 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C., represents individuals injured through medical malpractice or elder neglect. The law firm recently published several links of helpful resources for seniors and their families. These links cover everything from federal agencies that can assist people in making decisions about seeking assistance to nursing homes to non-profit and advocacy groups pushing for better health care for our seniors."There are some great links helping consumers out, but you need to know where to look," explains elder abuse attorney Jeffrey J. Downey. This article summarizes important resources and will take you to various federal government healthcare departments and agencies including:Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality - Evidence-Based Statistics on Health Care outcomesCenters for Medicaid Services - Government Agency that Runs Medicare and Medicaid ProgramNational Institute on Aging – Gerontology or Study of The ElderlySocial Security Administration – Government Agency Managing Retirement and DisabilityAdministration on Aging - Providing Government Program to the ElderlyHealth and Human Services – Government’s Primary Agency to Protect American’s HealthADEAR – Information on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This link will take you to subject headings such as the following consumer advocacy groups:CCAL – Consumer Advocacy Group Supporting the Rights of Assisted LivingConsumer Voice –Addressing the concerns of substandard care in nursing homesAARP – America’s Strongest Advocacy Group for SeniorsMedicare Advocacy – A 35-year-old non-profit organization that supports comprehensive MedicarecoverageThe National Senior Citizens Law Center – Non-profit that advocates for low-income elderlyFamilies USA – National Non-Profit that provides information for the uninsuredCHRSA – Center for Health System and Research Analysis (Research Organization)National Center for Elder Abuse - Fact sheet providing up-to-date information regarding elder abuse in the United States.No one should be alone when dealing with a nursing home or assisted living facility that has harmed a loved one. Have the law on your side.If you or a loved one have been injured in a nursing home or assisted living facility, contact the Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C.On the web at www.jeffdowney.com Phone: (703) 564-7357; (703) 564-73188270 Greensboro Drive, Suite 810Mclean, VA 22102jdowney@jeffdowney.com