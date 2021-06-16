Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News: Veterans History Project Hosts Panel on Post-Traumatic Stress and Music

Promotional graphic for VHP event

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) will observe Post-Traumatic Stress Awareness Month with a panel discussion on Wednesday, June 23, as part of a virtual program titled “Post Traumatic Stress & Music: The Healing Power of Song.”

The discussion will debut at 8 p.m. ET through the Veterans History Project Facebook page where panelists and a moderator will be available to answer questions and address remarks in the comments section.

Click here for more information.

