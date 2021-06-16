Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Prepare for Tropical System

June 16, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (June 16, 2021) – A significant amount of rain possibly ranging from 4-10 inches is expected to impact southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi starting Friday.

“There is still some uncertainty about this system, but now is the time to prepare. Right now, the biggest concern is heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

For agricultural producers, this is the time to prepare your livestock and move your equipment to higher ground. As hurricane season heats up, this is also a good time to check the condition of your trailer tires, have livestock health documentation in order and anything else you may need if you must evacuate and move livestock with you.

By law, the LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to assist in evacuating and sheltering household pets for evacuated citizens going to shelters during declared emergencies. The LDAF now has two mobile pet shelters to assist in keeping family pets in close proximity to their owners when an evacuation is necessary. Those pet trailers and LDAF employees are ready to be mobilized, if necessary.

The LDAF also provides fuel for emergency vehicles, hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and other emergency operations that require fuel.

For more information on emergency preparation for livestock and pets, visit www.LDAF.la.gov  and click on the Emergency Programs icon on the right hand side of the page. For more information on how to prepare a family and business plan, go to www.getagameplan.org.

